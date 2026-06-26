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Never seen Rs 20,000 but gets Rs 20 cr tax notice: Daily wage worker's daughter breaks down after IT notice

The condition of Rashmi’s home paints a stark picture of her reality—the walls are made of unplastered bricks, the floor is unpaved (kaccha), and the roof is covered with a tarpaulin sheet.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 02:23 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 02:32 PM IST
Never seen Rs 20,000 but gets Rs 20 cr tax notice: Daily wage worker's daughter breaks down after IT notice
Image Credit: Zee

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Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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