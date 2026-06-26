A shocking incident has emerged from Unnao, where the Income Tax Department has issued a notice of Rs 20 crore to the daughter of a labourer. The family was left stunned upon receiving a notice for such a massive amount. The young woman, named in the notice, spoke to Zee Media, breaking down in tears. She stated that she has never even seen Rs 20,000 together in her entire life. She questioned the validity of the notice, explaining, "I have never used my Aadhaar or PAN card anywhere other than for banking purposes. I have never opened any firm, so how did this notice come to me?" The family is now running from pillar to post to meet officials for answers.