'Never trust, Never allow them near us': DMK slams Congress over support to Vijay’s TVK and betrayal

DMK leader and LoP (Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly), Udhayanidhi Stalin has launched a scathing attack on the Congress, after the party supported the actor-Chief Minister Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in forming the government in the Tamil Nadu.

The DMK should “never trust the Congress again,” Udhayanidhi said at a party event, accusing Congress leaders of lacking “basic gratitude and decency” despite securing electoral victories with the support of DMK workers and under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

"DMK cadre was the reason for the Congress winning five MLAs. People voted for them because they wanted MK Stalin as the chief minister. But today, for some positions, they ran away without informing us. We should never trust Congress, which lacks basic gratitude and decency. We should never allow them near us. The people of Tamil Nadu will teach them a perfect lesson very soon," Udhayanidhi Stalin said, reported NDTV.

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Udhayanidhi also gave the credit of BJP's rise across India to the Congress party.

"I thought Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were the reasons for the BJP's victory across India. But it is evident now that the Congress is the reason for the BJP's rise in India. Our leader, MK Stalin, carried the Congress on his shoulders in the last parliament and assembly elections," Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

The remarks come amid escalating tensions between the DMK and the Congress after the latter extended support to the TVK, which fell short of securing a majority in the recent state elections.

Resolutions adopted during the DMK meeting also described the Congress as “backstabbers” and “leeches” thriving on the efforts and hard work of their alliance partners.

Udhayanidhi Stalin also urged DMK Youth Wing functionaries to politically engage and educate young people, particularly Gen Z voters, while enhancing political awareness among families and first-time voters.

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DMK president and former chief minister M K Stalin reiterated that the TVK-led government would not complete its full five-year term.

"They have the support of 13 and 107, that is 120 MLAs. They tried to break AIADMK to show bigger numbers, but they failed. Even today, they are like a cat on the wall. There is no doubt, any time, any day, this government is going to fall," Stalin said.

He also slammed parties such as the CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML for initially extending outside support to the government but later joining the cabinet.

"Communists, VCK, and IUML went there to extend support to the government. But now they are part of the cabinet. Best wishes. Let us wait patiently and see what happens there. Surely, this is not a government that will complete a five-year tenure," he added.

In a political jibe at Vijay’s administration, Stalin compared the initial public enthusiasm for the new government to children playing with a new toy, suggesting that they would eventually return to what they are more familiar with.

"Like how children get bored with new toys in a few days, people, too, will get bored with the actor's governance. They will yearn for us like children yearning for their mother," Stalin remarked.

The Congress, Left parties, VCK, and IUML have been part of the DMK alliance since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, following the 2026 state assembly election results, these allies extended their support to Vijay’s party.