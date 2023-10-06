'New Age Ravan Vs Jumla Boy': BJP, Congress Engaged In Full Scale Poster War On Social Media

New Delhi: A bitter poster war has begun between the main opposition party Congress and the ruling BJP after the saffron party shared a picture on micro-blogging platform X depicting Rahul Gandhi as a 'new age Ravan'. The BJP's depiction of Rahul Gandhi as 'Ravan' evoked a sharp response from the Congress which termed it as “unacceptable”, ''shameful'', and “downright dangerous”.

The poster released by the BJP depicted Rahul Gandhi with a bearded visage and seven heads, reminiscent of Ravana - a character in the epic Ramayana. The BJP's poster also linked the Congress leader to George Soros, a billionaire investor who has been accused of being involved in anti-India activities. Sharing the graphic on their official handle of the social media platform 'X, the BJP captioned it, "India is in Danger. He is Evil. Anti Dharma. Anti Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat."

The new age Ravan is here. He is Evil. Anti Dharma. Anti Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat. pic.twitter.com/AwDKxJpDHB — BJP (@BJP4India) October 5, 2023

The poster war between the two parties began after Congress shared a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the caption “The Biggest Liar” and another depicting PM Modi and Home Minister Amit with the caption “Jumla Boy” going to hit the election rally soon”.

Going to hit the election rally soon. pic.twitter.com/GCWWr2bwxi — Congress (@INCIndia) October 4, 2023

The ongoing poster war ignited a debate on social media, with supporters and critics expressing various opinions about its symbolism and intent. It underscores the intense political rivalry and polarization in India's contemporary political landscape.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal called the graphic of Rahul Gandhi posted by BJP, "shameful" and alleged that the BJP wants to murder Rahul Gandhi.

"No words are enough to condemn the 'shameful' graphic on the BJP handle comparing Rahul Gandhi ji to Ravana. Their nefarious intentions are clear, they want to murder him. He, who lost his grandmother and father to assassinations. They withdrew his SPG protection to score petty political points," Venugopal posted on X.

"After evicting him from his secure residence, they haven't allocated another house that he has requested for. All this points to a well-planned conspiracy of the BJP to eliminate their fiercest critic, someone who attacks the very core of their hate-filled ideology," the Congress general secretary added. “We will not be intimidated,” the Congress leader also asserted.

As the battle lines between the two main parties get drawn in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, leaders of both have intensified their attacks against each other. The poster war between the two parties is likely to escalate further in the coming months as elections in five states and the general elections draw near.

Earlier too, both the parties had launched cartoon strips against leaders of both the opposing parties on social media.