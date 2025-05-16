India's 'Operation Sindoor' is being discussed globally with geopolitical experts and militaries reading between the lines very closely. India's unprecedented action against Pakistani provocation and precise targetting of 11 airbases and other military installations has drawn global attention. While Pakistan continues to fool its public with a victory claim, global experts have called out its bluff on multiple platforms. Dr Walter Ladwig, senior lecturer of International Relations at King's College London and security expert, also said that India has put into place a new normal while responding to terror attacks.

Dr Ladwig further said that there is a shift in Indian government policy in terms of responding to terrorist attacks within India that it believes are linked to groups that operate in Pakistan. "I think India has shown that it is willing to be and can be successfully assertive in its immediate neighbourhood. I think we should assume that Operation Sindoor is the new baseline in terms of how India will respond in the future to terrorist attacks that are reasonably credibly linked to Pakistan or perhaps any of its neighbours. This is not a country that is going to turn the other cheek or simply rely on diplomatic measures...," he said,

The expert added that earlier, Indian governments used to send a dossier or provide evidence of linkages of terror attacks backed by Pakistan, but now there's a move to a policy stance of saying that a failure to prevent terror groups from having safe haven in Pakistani territory is enough to bring about a military response.

"I think India was successful in striking a much wider range of targets and executing more successful missions than the Pakistan side was which sort of explains why there's so much more information, images and so forth in the open domain that would appear to corroborate the majority of the Indians claims versus Pakistanis," he said.

He termed the conflict as a watershed event, given that such skirmishes had not happened so far. "We are in undiscovered territory in the sense that we have no historical examples of multiple uses of air power by two nuclear-armed states against each other. I think some of the media rhetoric around nuclear risk and so forth is overblown. And again, the two sides in practice actually seem to operate in a quite restrained and carefully calibrated manner," he said.