BIHAR GOVERNMENT 2025

New Bihar Government: Full List Of Nitish Cabinet Ministers And Their Portfolios

The NDA returned to power with a landslide victory, securing 202 seats in the 243-member House. The BJP won 89 constituencies, JD(U) 85, LJP (Ram Vilas) 19, HAM (Secular) 5, and the RLM picked up 4 seats.

Last Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 12:46 PM IST
New Bihar Government: Full List Of Nitish Cabinet Ministers And Their PortfoliosBihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Photo: IANS)

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar on Thursday took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the tenth time during a grand ceremony at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan. 

The oath-taking ceremony drew a strong turnout from national leaders, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda in attendance. Several chief ministers, including Haryana’s Nayab Singh Saini, Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma and Nagaland’s Neiphiu Rio, also witnessed the event.


The newcabinet ministers includes: 

Samrat Choudhary (BJP)
Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP)
Dilip Jaiswal (BJP)
Mangal Pandey (BJP)
Vijay Kumar Choudhary (JDU)
Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JDU)
Shrowan Kumar (JDU)
Ashok Chaudhary (JDU)
Leshi Singh (JDU)
Madan Sahni (JDU)
Sunil Kumar (JDU)
Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP)
Santosh Suman (BJP)
Nitin Nabin (BJP)
Mohammad Zama Khan (JDU)
Sanjay Singh Tiger (BJP)
Arun Shankar Prasad (BJP)
Surendra Mehta (BJP)
Narayan Prasad (BJP)
Rama Nishad (BJP)
Lakhendra Kumar Roshan (BJP)
Pramod Kumar (BJP)
Sanjay Kumar (BJP)
Sanjay Kumar Singh (BJP)
Deepak Prakash (BJP)


The newly elected assembly will convene for a three-day session starting November 26, during which the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be chosen and new MLAs will formally take the oath.

