New Chapter In India-Canada Relations? Jaishankar-Anand Hold Talks To Improve Ties

India-Canada Row: In a pivotal moment for India-Canada relations, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand Sunday took a significant step towards healing the rift between the two nations with a crucial phone call.

This first high-level political engagement between the two nations since Mark Carney became the Canadian Prime Minister comes after a period of strained ties, particularly following the controversy surrounding the assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023, which led to a diplomatic fallout after former PM Justin Trudeau accused India of carrying out the killing without providing any evidence.

The phone call between Jaishankar and Anand marks a renewed effort to strengthen bilateral relations, potentially paving the way for high-level visits and cooperation in areas such as Trade and Investment, Diplomatic Engagement, and Multilateral Cooperation.

The External Affairs Minister took to social media to express his appreciation for a telephonic conversation with the Canadian Foreign Minister. "Appreciate the telecon with FM Anita Anand of Canada. Discussed the prospects of India-Canada ties. Wished her a very successful tenure," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand described her conversation with Dr S Jaishankar as "productive," marking a positive step in efforts to improve India-Canada relations.

She wrote, "Thank you, Minister Dr S Jaishankar, for the productive discussion today on strengthening Canada–India ties, deepening our economic cooperation, and advancing shared priorities. I look forward to continuing our work together."

This development signals a potential thaw in relations between the two countries, which had been strained due to recent diplomatic tensions.

This diplomatic effort may also be influenced by the change in Canadian leadership, with potential implications for India-Canada relations. The upcoming 51st G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, could provide an opportunity for further discussions between the top leadership of both countries.