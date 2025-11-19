New CM Nitish Kumar: What Changes For Bihar? Major Policy Shifts On The Horizon

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as Bihar’s Chief Minister for the 10th time tomorrow. Following the NDA’s sweeping victory in the state elections, attention is now focused on the major promises made by the BJP-JDU alliance during the campaign. With voters endorsing the NDA’s pledge of creating one crore jobs—while rejecting Tejashwi Yadav’s offer of one government job per family—the pressure is on the new government to deliver. Here are some key policy measures likely to take shape in the coming year:

1. Financial Expansion for Jeevika Didis

The previous NDA government provided Rs 10,000 to eligible women beneficiaries. This support is expected to grow significantly, with Jeevika Didis—women selected for entrepreneurship assistance—likely to receive an additional Rs 1,90,000 to help scale their businesses.

2. Push for the Lakhpati Didi Scheme

The new government is expected to intensify efforts under the Lakhpati Didi initiative, which aims to help women in self-help groups enhance their income and achieve financial independence.

3. Enhanced Kisan Samman Nidhi

Farmers may see an increase in annual support under the PM-Kisan scheme, with the NDA promising to raise the amount from ?6,000 to ?9,000. This boost is likely to be closely watched by the state's agricultural community.

4. Housing Expansion and Free Electricity

A major housing drive is anticipated, with a proposal to construct 50 lakh new homes. Additionally, households may receive up to 125 units of electricity free of charge.

5. One Crore Jobs

One of the NDA’s most ambitious commitments is the creation of one crore jobs. Given Bihar’s high unemployment rate, fulfilling this promise will be among the toughest challenges for the new government.

Preparations are in full swing for Nitish Kumar’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several Union Ministers, and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are expected to attend. Tight security and special traffic arrangements have been implemented along the route from Patna Airport to Gandhi Maidan to accommodate the arrival of VVIPs.