Indian Railways

New Delhi-Bilaspur Rajdhani Superfast train resumes operations with 1,177 passengers

A total of 741 PNRs were generated for the 1,177 passengers travelling in the New Delhi-Bilaspur special train, while a total of 442 PNRs were generated for 1,122 passengers travelling in the New Delhi-Dibrugarh special train.

New Delhi-Bilaspur Rajdhani Superfast train resumes operations with 1,177 passengers
Image courtesy: Twitter/Northern Railway
Play

New Delhi: It was a historic moment for Indian Railways as it resumed passenger services on Tuesday (May 12). The first train from New Delhi railway station, New Delhi-Bilaspur Rajdhani Superfast train (No-02441),  chugged out at 4 pm for Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh along with 1,177 passengers on board.

Northern Railway shared this pleasant moment on social media and tweeted, "Historic Moment! New Delhi-Bilaspur Rajdhani Superfast train (No-02441) registers itself as the first train to resume coaching operations on Indian Rlys today, which were temporarily suspended due to #COVIDLockdown"

The New Delhi railway station will also witness the departure of three special trains for Dibrugarh, Bengaluru and Bilaspur today, around 50 days after the nationwide lockdown caused the suspension of all passenger train services.

A total of 741 PNRs were generated for the 1,177 passengers travelling in the New Delhi-Bilaspur special train, while a total of 442 PNRs were generated for 1,122 passengers travelling in the New Delhi-Dibrugarh special train. A total of 804 PNRs were generated for the 1,162 passengers travelling on the New Delhi-Bengaluru special train.

Five other trains bound for Delhi will also leave from Patna, Bengaluru, Howrah, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, said the official statement from Northern Railways. 

Entry to the New Delhi railway station will be allowed only from the Paharganj side for all confirmed ticket holders and no entry for passengers will be permitted from the Ajmeri Gate side.

Ministry of Railways shared a few lines to express the commitment to people and tweeted:

Meanwhile, the railways issued a timetable for trains to be run between May 12 and May 20. These trains will have only AC classes i.E. First, second and third AC. The fare structure will be as applicable for the Rajdhani trains (excluding catering charges). 

According to Indian Railways, over 80,000 passengers have booked tickets worth over Rs 16 crore on the special trains so far, hours before the first such train departed from the New Delhi station for Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh.

So far, 45,533 bookings (PNRs) worth Rs 16.15 crore have been recorded for the special trains for the next seven days, the railways said, adding that around 82,317 passengers will travel against these bookings.

