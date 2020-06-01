हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

New Delhi Municipal Corporation revises timings for opening of parks, gardens

Reuters Photo

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Monday (June 1, 2020) decided to revise the timings for the opening of parks and gardens of NDMC area including Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park, and Talkatora Garden.

The new timings will be effective from June 1 to June 30 for the public for the limited purpose of walking, jogging, and running on the walking tracks. 

The parks will now be opened between 5:30 AM to 11 AM in the morning and 4:30 PM to 8 PM in the evening.

The circular comes after Centre issued fresh guidelines on easing the lockdown in the non-COVID-19 containment zones across the country from June 1.

Earlier on May 30, Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assured people of the national capital that his government is making every possible effort to reduce fatalities due to coronavirus infection.

He said that the government is fully prepared to tackle the coronavirus crisis and is four steps ahead of the virus.

Kejriwal asserted, ''Delhi is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, we accept it. But there is nothing to worry about, I assure you that we are fully prepared. We cannot be in permanent lockdown.''

As of 9 PM on June 1, the national capital has seen over 20,834 COVID-19 confirmed cases. There were 990 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The death count in Delhi stands at 473.

