18 Dead In New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Amid Maha Kumbh Train Rush - What Happened?

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: At least 18 people died and dozen others suffered injuries as a stampede broke out late Saturday night at the New Delhi Railway Station, official sources confirmed. Around 9.55 p.m, chaos occurred at platform number 14-15 due to the increased surge of passengers in a short span of time to board the Prayagraj-bound train.

Among the 18 dead, 11 are women and 5 are children, while the injured have been admitted to LNJP Hospital and RML Hospital in Delhi.

Expressing concern over the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on 'X', "Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede."

What Triggered Stampede At New Delhi Station

A massive rush of passengers at New Delhi Railway Station triggered a deadly stampede. According to eyewitnesses, the chaos erupted as suffocating crowds swarmed the platforms, causing multiple passengers to faint.

The deputy commissioner of police (railways) stated that platform number 14 was already packed when the Prayagraj Express was waiting for departure. The situation worsened as passengers from two delayed trains—Swatantra Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express—also gathered on platforms 12, 13, and 14.

Officials said an overwhelming number of general tickets, "As per CMI, every hour 1,500 general tickets were sold by railways due to which the station got overcrowded and became uncontrollable. There was a stampede at platform no. 14 and near escalator near platform no. 16," the DCP said.

Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Himanshu Upadhyay, stated that passengers jostled and pushed each other, leading to injuries. He confirmed that the injured were immediately taken to hospitals for first aid.

Earlier, CPRO Upadhyay quashed the news, he had said, "There is no stampede (at New Delhi Railway Station). It is only a rumour. Northern Railways was running two planned special trains (for Prayagraj)."

Eyewitness Reccount NDLS Stampede Horror

One of the victims recounted the tragic incident, revealing that his mother had lost her life in the stampede.

"We were travelling to our home in Chhapra, Bihar, in a group, but my mother lost her life in the chaos. People were pushing each other," he told reporters, describing the panic at the station.

"The doctor has confirmed to us that my mother has died," he added, his voice filled with grief.

Meanwhile, another family member of the deceased, a woman, collapsed in shock and sorrow.

Another eyewitness told ANI, "The crowd was beyond the limit, people were gathered at the (foot over) bridge... Such a huge crowd wasn't expected. I have never seen such a massive crowd at the railway station, even during the festivals. People from the administration and even NDRF personnel were there, but when the crowd exceeded the limit, it wasn't possible to control them..."