Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3017856https://zeenews.india.com/india/new-delhi-sc-questions-centre-over-sonam-wangchuks-transcript-flags-possible-malice-3017856.html
NewsIndiaNew Delhi: SC questions centre over Sonam Wangchuks transcript, flags possible malice
SONAM WANGCHUK ARREST

New Delhi: SC questions centre over Sonam Wangchuk's transcript, flags possible malice

Supreme Court pulled up the Centre over possible discrepancies in transcripts of Sonam Wangchuk’s speech, which formed the basis of his detention under the National Security Act.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 02:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

New Delhi: SC questions centre over Sonam Wangchuk's transcript, flags possible maliceImage Credit: ANI

New Delhi: “If a three-minute speech is stretched into seven or eight minutes in transcription, there is certainly malice,” the Supreme Court observed while questioning the Centre over the translation of activist Sonam Wangchuk’s remarks material that formed the basis of his arrest in September.

A bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice PB Varale was hearing a habeas corpus plea filed by Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo. During the proceedings, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Angmo, referred to portions of the transcripts relied upon by the government.

He argued that phrases such as “self-immolation of Ladakhis” and “overthrow the government” did not appear in the original speech. “This is not new to them. I had pointed this out earlier, and there was no response,” Sibal submitted.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Responding to the submissions, the court asked Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj to produce the authentic transcripts of the speeches, noting that the detention order was founded on those very records.

What SC says

The Supreme Court has sharply questioned the Central government over alleged discrepancies in the transcripts of activist Sonam Wangchuk’s speech, which formed the basis of his detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

Wangchuk was arrested in September, and his wife filed a 'habeas corpus petition', challenging his detention. During the hearing, his lawyer Kapil Sibal argued that the government’s transcripts included statements that Wangchuk never made, such as references to “self-immolation” and “overthrowing the government.”

The court observed that if a three minute speech is transcribed into seven or eight minutes with added content, it suggests possible malice or deliberate distortion. It rejected the Centre’s explanation that officials were “not experts,” remarking that in the AI era, high precision is expected instead of excuses. 

The judges have now sought the original audio recordings to verify what was actually said.

Why this matters

If the transcripts are found inaccurate or manipulated, it could weaken the legal basis of Wangchuk’s detention. The case revolves around whether his protest speeches were misrepresented to justify invoking a stringent security law.

Detained over protest demanding statehood

Wangchuk was detained after launching a prolonged fast and leading protests demanding statehood for Ladakh and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule. Authorities invoked the National Security Act, alleging that certain speeches and mobilisations could potentially disturb public order, a claim his legal team has strongly contested, maintaining that his movement has consistently advocated peaceful and democratic methods.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

T20 World Cup 2026 scenarios
How can Pakistan & Australia get knocked out of T20 World Cup 2026?
maang tikka for women
Traditional And Designer Maang Tikka Jewellery For Women On Amazon
silver anklet women
Elegant Silver And Designer Anklets For Women On Amazon
Salim Khan
Salim Khan admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, Salman Khan rushes to meet
Auto news
Brezza facelift leak: New 6-speed gearbox, turbo engine & bigger screen likely
women shoulder bag
Stylish Women’s Shoulder Bags For Daily And Occasion Wear On Amazon
Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel directed to appear by Moradabad court after non-bailable warrant
Amul
Amul Celebrates Farhan Akhtar’s Hollywood Break with Sam Mendes Film
women jewellery set
Elegant Necklace And Earring Jewellery Sets For Women On Amazon
8th Pay Commission
DA hike before Holi? DA may rise from 58% to 60% for Govt staff