New Delhi: Youth stabbed to death in Mangolpuri; accused identified, search on

New Delhi: A 25 year old man was fatally stabbed in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, police said on Thursday, adding to a growing list of violent crimes reported in the national capital in recent days.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, and the victim has been identified as Akash. Police officials said the accused has been identified and multiple teams have been deployed to trace and arrest him. An investigation is underway and more details are awaited.

The killing comes close on the heels of another stabbing incident reported earlier this month. On January 16, a 21 year old man was stabbed to death on Sindhu Farm Road under the jurisdiction of the Jaitpur police station in southeast Delhi. The victim in that case was identified as Krishna Sahu, a resident of Shukra Bazar Road in Hari Nagar Extension.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Following that incident, police arrested two people, including a juvenile, in connection with the attack that took place late on the night of January 15. The assault left one person dead and two others injured.

Initial investigations revealed that the violence stemmed from a personal dispute between two groups over a mutual acquaintance. Police said the prime accused, identified as Deepak, had allegedly been harassing the complainant, 19-year-old Prince, through social media before the incident.

According to officials, the victims were invited to meet the other group on the pretext of settling the matter amicably. However, the meeting reportedly turned hostile after a heated argument broke out, escalating into a knife attack. The accused allegedly fled the spot after stabbing the victims.

Police said the crime team inspected the scene and collected key forensic evidence, and a case is being registered under the relevant sections of law.

Earlier on January 15, two more stabbing deaths were reported from different parts of the city. In one case, a known criminal identified as Mukesh, around 40 years old, was stabbed to death in the Kalyanpuri area of East Delhi. He was found critically injured near a public toilet in Block-18 and was declared dead on arrival at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

In another incident the same day, a 23 year old man named Ranjan was stabbed to death in the JJ Colony area of Bawana in north Delhi. Police said investigations are ongoing in all cases.