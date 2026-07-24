/New Education Secretary Naresh Gangwar faces 'corruption' charge from Congress hours after appointment

In a post on X, Congress leader Khera said, "Narendra Modi has run out of clean faces to hide behind. To protect Vineet Joshi, the government has replaced the Education Secretary with someone who should himself be under scrutiny. New Education Secretary Naresh Pal Gangwar's wife, mother and son collectively received over ₹1.16 crore in NHB horticulture subsidies while he served as Agriculture Secretary. That’s how deep-rooted corruption is in this government."