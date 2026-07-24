Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /New Education Secretary Naresh Gangwar faces 'corruption' charge from Congress hours after appointment

New Education Secretary Naresh Gangwar faces 'corruption' charge from Congress hours after appointment

IAS Naresh Gangwar's appointment comes as the government faces pressure to improve examination security and reform the National Testing Agency.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 11:49 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 12:11 PM IST
New Education Secretary Naresh Gangwar faces 'corruption' charge from Congress hours after appointment
Image Credit: X/@CSSforum_, ANI. Visual of IAS Naresh Pal Gangwar and Opposition MPs to stage protest at Parliament.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Australia and England explore playing historic Ashes Test in India to save red ball cricket
Ashes16 min ago
2
SBI25 min ago
3
Naresh Pal Gangwar26 min ago
4
ITR Filing35 min ago
5
Jantar Mantar Protest40 min ago