New Fear Unlocked For Pakistan: India Air Force To Get 700 Astra Mark 2 Missiles With Over 200km Range

The Indian Air Force recently achieved a major milestone when it engaged a Pakistani fighter jet from a distance of over 300km as confirmed by the IAF Chief Amar Preet Singh. During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan relied on Chinese PL-15 missiles but India has its own indigenous options. Now, in a boost for the Air Force, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has put out a detailed proposal to the government stating that the range of Astra Mark 1 missiles will be extended to over 200 kms in its latest variant Astra Mark 2.

In a major boost for indigenous defence capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is set to enhance the range of the Astra Mark 2 air-to-air, beyond-visual-range missile to over 200 kilometres, significantly improving the strike reach of Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots.

According to defence officials, the proposal will soon be reviewed by the Defence Ministry. As part of the plan, the IAF is expected to procure around 700 Astra Mark 2 missiles, which will be integrated with its Sukhoi and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) fighter fleets.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Initially, DRDO had targeted a range of about 160 kilometres for the Astra Mark 2. However, the agency is now developing an upgraded variant capable of engaging targets well beyond 200 kilometres.

India’s efforts to develop indigenous long-range air-to-air missiles are aimed at maintaining its technological edge in Beyond Visual Range (BVR) combat. During Operation Sindoor, India and Pakistan engaged in limited air-to-air skirmishes, with Indian forces targeting Pakistani air bases and terror camps from stand-off ranges.

Reports indicate that Pakistan’s Air Force suffered significant losses both in the air and on the ground, including several F-16s and Chinese-origin fighter jets. It also lost multiple large unmanned aerial vehicles and reconnaissance aircraft in southern Pakistan.

Following the attacks, Pakistan attempted counterstrikes using PL-15 air-to-air missiles, but these failed to make any notable impact.

The Astra Mark 1, the earlier version of the missile, already boasts a range of over 100 kilometres and features an advanced guidance and navigation system. The Astra program represents a collective effort by DRDO and over 50 public and private industries, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), underscoring India’s growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing.