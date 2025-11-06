New Government Will Be Formed On 14th November: Tejashwi Yadav Casts Vote In First Phase Of Bihar Polls

Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial face and RJD candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday exuded confidence in Mahagathbandhan's victory in the Bihar Assembly election after he cast his vote along with his family.

He appealed to people to vote for employment, education, and good healthcare.

"I appeal to the people of Bihar to cast their votes in large numbers, keeping in mind their present and future. Vote for employment, education, good healthcare... We are going to win, Bihar is going to win. A new government will be formed on 14th November," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Earlier the Mahagathbandhan CM face also posted a video appealing to people to vote for the RJD, he stressed on Gen Z voters to come out in large numbers.

"The future destiny of Bihar will be determined by the single button you press. It is very essential for you to vote in the interest of democracy, the constitution, and humanity.

I want to appeal to all voters, especially the GEN-Z exercising their vote for the first time, to mothers and sisters, to traders, to farmers, to migrants living in other states, to every common citizen, to every student preparing for a job through coaching, to every patient undergoing treatment for their illnesses and their families, and to every eligible voter in Bihar, that you must vote, you must vote in all circumstances. Bihar's condition will be prosperous only when all of you exercise your vote.

Your exercise of the vote will create the right opportunity for Bihar's progress," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Tejashwi Yadav, who is Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate, is in the fray from Raghopur. He has held the seat since 2015 and faces a tough challenge from BJP's Satish Kumar Yadav, who lost in the 2020 assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Yadav family including former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with his wife Rabri Devi, cast their vote in Patna today. Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav and his sister Misha Bharti were also with the family to cast her vote as the polling in the 121 constituencies in the first phase of the election is underway.

The RJD chief, Lalu Yadav, assured that the election would bring about a change in Bihar, while Tejashwi Yadav appealed to the voters to bring about a change in Bihar.

"There will be a change on November 14, bring change, form a new government," Tejashwi said.

Voting for the first phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7.00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state's 243 seats, with approximately 3.75 crore electors casting their ballot.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

According to the Election Commission, there are 10.72 lakh 'new electors', and 7.78 lakh voters are in the age group of 18-19 years. The total population of these constituencies, as stated by the Election Commission, is 6.60 crore.

In the 2020 polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats, BJP bagged 74, RJD secured 75 seats and the Congress 19.

The JD(U) had contested 115 constituencies and the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70