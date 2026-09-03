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  • /New IGP Sujit Kumar reviews South Kashmir security, flags need for heightened vigilance in Anantnag

New IGP Sujit Kumar reviews South Kashmir security, flags need for heightened vigilance in Anantnag

Senior officers briefed the IGP on the prevailing security and crime situation in the district, as well as measures being taken to strengthen policing and public safety.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 10:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 10:17 PM IST
New IGP Sujit Kumar reviews South Kashmir security, flags need for heightened vigilance in Anantnag
Image Credit: IGP Kashmir Zone Sujit Kumar chairs first security and crime review meeting for South Kashmir region.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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