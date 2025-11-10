New ISIS Terror Plot: How Telangana-Based Doctor, Two Aides Were Plotting Deadly Massacre In India With Bio Weapon

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has foiled a major terror plot involving a Telangana-based doctor and two accomplices who allegedly planned to carry out mass killings in India using one of the world’s most lethal biological poisons — ricin. The accused, linked to the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), had conducted reconnaissance in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow, targeting crowded public places.

"The Gujarat ATS has busted a terror module, arresting three individuals with a cache of arms and ammunition. My compliments to ATS which has once again exhibited its capabilities for painstaking intelligence collection and smooth operations," said DGP Gujarat.

Doctor Turned Terror Conspirator

The key accused has been identified as Dr. Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed, an MBBS graduate trained in China, said reports. According to investigators, Syed allegedly used his medical background to extract ricin toxin from castor seeds, intending to mix it into food or drinking water at public religious and crowded sites.

As per public information avaialble on the internet, Ricin is over 6,000 times more poisonous than cyanide, and even a few milligrams can cause organ failure and death. Critically, there is no known antidote, making it a favored agent in past terror assassination plots globally.

Weapons and Toxic Material

The Gujarat ATS confirmed the arrest of Dr. Syed, along with Mohd Suhel and Azad, during a coordinated operation near the Adalaj Toll Plaza. The officers seized:

* 2 Glock pistols

* 1 Beretta pistol

* 30 live cartridges

* 4 litres of castor oil, believed to be raw material for ricin processing

The suspects were reportedly attempting to supply weapons when detained.

ISI and ISKP Angle

According to ATS officials, the group was receiving instructions from handlers associated with the Islamic State Khorasan Province, a dangerous South Asia derivative of ISIS. Investigators are now examining encrypted communications, bank transfers, and travel histories to establish the complete terror network.

Multiple Target Cities

Sources indicate the group had carried out recce missions at:

* Religious sites in Delhi

* Public congregation zones in Ahmedabad

* Cultural and tourist hubs in Lucknow

The choice of target areas suggests the intent to trigger maximum civilian casualties and panic.

Terror Recruitment Pattern

This latest arrest follows a string of anti-terror operations in Gujarat this year. In previous raids, the ATS detained several individuals linked to Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), including a woman from Bengaluru accused of running an online radicalization network with contacts in Pakistan. Security agencies believe that digital indoctrination, lone-wolf recruitment, and the use of educated professionals are part of a new terror strategy.

What Happens Next

The ATS has invoked relevant sections under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and is coordinating with central intelligence agencies to track down foreign handlers. Forensic labs are examining the seized material, while investigators are verifying whether the suspects had already produced usable ricin. Officials say the timely arrests prevented a potential mass tragedy.