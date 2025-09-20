New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on 50% Tariffs: 'Optimist That India-US Will Find Common Ground'

During his visit to India, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy voiced optimism that a diplomatic solution could be found to the ongoing dispute over US tariffs.

"The sub-national relationship between New Jersey and India is so important. It's easy to be here when times are good. It's a lot harder to be here when times are a little choppy. By the way, I'm not a tariff guy. I accept Russia is an aggressor nation, and they need to be squeezed, period... I'm an optimist that we'll find some kind of common ground," ANI quoted Murphy as saying.

Sanctions On Russia Must Not Strain India-US Ties

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

While backing sanctions on Russia, Murphy warned they should not come at the cost of vital India-US ties.

"I think there was a lot of pushback. I'm not sure it was just by Democrats. This Democrat is in Delhi right now, and that's not by accident... Russia deserves what's coming at them. But there's gotta be a way where you could do it without breaking down one of the most important relationships in the world for us. I'm not sure the pushback was along partisan lines, but I do think we're in a cooler heads or prevailing mode," ANI quoted Murphy as saying.

Trump's 50% Tariff

Murphy’s comments come as India grapples with a 50% tariff imposed by the United States. Washington levied a 25% duty, citing India’s alleged unfair trade practices and an additional 25% penalty over New Delhi’s continued oil imports from Russia. The combined tariffs, announced by President Donald Trump, took effect on August 27.

Murphy’s remarks also coincide with Trump adopting a more conciliatory tone toward India, often referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a close friend.

India Slams 50% US Tariff as Unfair

India has strongly criticized the US move, arguing it is being selectively targeted while European countries continue to import Russian energy on a large scale. New Delhi pointed out that Europe traded goods worth EUR 67.5 billion with Russia in 2024 and services worth EUR 17.2 billion in 2023, despite the conflict. Indian officials contend this exposes a double standard, as European nations have not been subjected to similar punitive measures despite their extensive commercial engagement with Moscow.

ALSO READ: From Bilateral Ties To TikTok Deal: What Did US President Trump Tell China's Xi During Phone Call