New Kashmir: From Grenade To Cricket Ball, From Gun To Cricket Bat

Pulwama’s journey from being a terror hub to a cricket hub marks a significant chapter in the story of “New Kashmir.” The phrase “from grenade to cricket ball, from gun to cricket bat” aptly captures this transformation.

For decades, Pulwama was at the center of unrest in Kashmir, often described as a hotbed of terrorism. The district drew global attention on February 14, 2019, when a local youth, Adil Ahmad Dar, carried out a suicide bombing that killed 40 CRPF personnel. The attack, orchestrated by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), exposed how Pulwama’s young generation had been vulnerable to radicalization. In earlier years too, the district was associated with stone-pelting, poll boycotts, and separatist activities.

Cricket Becomes a Tool of Transformation

A major factor behind Pulwama’s shift is the rise of sports, particularly cricket, as a way to channel youth energy and build community spirit. The launch of the Royal Premier League Pulwama in August has become a landmark moment. This first-ever day-night T20 cricket tournament in Kashmir, held at the Pulwama District Stadium, has turned the region into a hub of enthusiasm and optimism.

The tournament features 12 teams, with players not only from across Jammu and Kashmir but also from other states of India, symbolizing inclusivity and regional integration. The opening ceremony itself drew over one lakh spectators, an astonishing contrast to Pulwama’s past, when deserted streets at night were a common sight due to violence.

Youth participants expressed gratitude to the administration, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, for providing facilities and promising continued support for future events.

Support From Sports Council & Local Leaders

Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council Director Nuzhat Gull, assured that the administration will support every sports initiative, and in return, they expect discipline and dedication from the youth.

“All the initiatives in sports you take, be it a stadium, a ball, or a bat, will be supported by the J&K Sports Council and administration. In return, we only seek discipline and dedication from the youth.”

The initiative has also been strongly supported by local MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Para of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Backed by the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, the league has been professionally organized with floodlights, live commentary, and significant prize money, including Rs 15 lakh for the Player of the Series.

Emphasizing that the T20 cricket tournament marks the beginning of a new innings for the youth of Kashmir, especially in Pulwama, Para said it is a great start and expressed hope that this energy will spread to every part of Kashmir.

“This is the beginning of a new innings for the youth of Kashmir, especially Pulwama. It’s a great start, and we hope this energy spreads to every part of Kashmir,” he said.

Pulwama’s Nightscape Transformed

The cricket league has completely changed the atmosphere of Pulwama. Where once nights were filled with the sounds of gunfire and patrolling, they are now filled with cheers and applause. Many youths say they believe Pulwama is undergoing a positive transformation, with negative influences fading away.

Local cricketer Saleem Malik expressed his gratitude to the Sports Council and District Police Pulwama for their support of the T20 cricket tournament, noting that after a long wait, Pulwama has hosted its first day-and-night league, which is a proud moment for the community.

“I want to thank the Sports Council and District Police Pulwama for their utmost support. Pulwama finally has proper turf after a long wait. It’s the first time a day-and-night league has been held here, and it’s a proud moment for us,” Malik said.

A Broader Cultural Shift

The change is not limited to cricket alone. Pulwama’s youth are now engaging in other sports and cultural activities as well. Events under the Khelo India banner, such as those held at Dal Lake, have drawn participation from over 150 athletes, including many from Pulwama.

For the first time, Pulwama is witnessing a significant transformation, with enthusiastic crowds from the district and neighboring areas coming together to celebrate this landmark cricket tournament, reflecting the region's growing passion for change.

