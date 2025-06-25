New Kind Of Attack? Syringe Terror Shocks France | DNA Analysis

Around the world, there’s an ongoing debate about terrorism and security. But in France, authorities are now facing a new kind of threat—one never seen or heard before. It’s been called “syringe terror”: attacks using needles.

The incident occurred during a music festival in Paris, the capital of France. In the middle of the event, reports suddenly started coming in about people being pricked with syringes. When police and medical teams arrived, they found that 145 people had been stabbed with syringes. Among the victims, 14 complained of numbness and were taken to the hospital. Many others suffered wounds from these syringe attacks.

Similar reports came from three other cities in France, where women at public events complained about being pricked with something like syringes. Thirteen women from these cities were admitted to hospitals for treatment. With so many people being pricked with needles at once, several important questions have been raised—questions you need to know about.

The first big question: Is there an organized group behind these needle attacks, or is it the work of separate individuals? The second: Was any chemical injected into the victims through these needles? And if so, what was it? The third: Why are most of the victims women?

Just one day before the music festival where this strange attack happened, there was a lot of activity on social media. France’s well-known women’s rights activist, Abriz Sor, had posted about this. Her post is something you really should read.

In her post, Abriz wrote that there were appeals on social media to target women. Messages like this were appearing on many different platforms.

Because of Abriz’s post, people are now wondering if this needle attack is also the result of an anti-women mindset. Police have already detained 12 people in connection with the case. Their goal is to find out: Were these needle stabbings in four cities—including Paris—the work of disturbed individuals, or was there an organized gang or terrorist group behind it all?