/New NCERT content calls Mughal actions against Sikh gurus deeply discriminatory

The Jats rose in 1669 under Gokul Jat, and Mughal forces took several months to put the revolt down. They rebelled again in 1686 under the zamindars of Sinsini and Sogar, while Aurangzeb was tied up in the Deccan. The book says the Mughals sent several armies and both sides suffered heavy losses, that they gained the upper hand by 1691, and that Jat resistance continued.