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New NCERT content calls Mughal actions against Sikh gurus deeply discriminatory

The book says the Mughals sent several armies and both sides suffered heavy losses, that they gained the upper hand by 1691, and that Jat resistance continued. The revised book has reached students months after the academic session began.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 02:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
New NCERT content calls Mughal actions against Sikh gurus deeply discriminatory
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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