'New Normal, Sooner Pakistan Gets Used To It, The Better': MEA After Operation Sindoor

India on Tuesday reiterated that there is a new normal in New Delhi's stand against terrorism and warned Pakistan to get used to it. Addressing the media, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Pakistan has a habit of celebrating its defeat. He said that Pakistan has been nurturing terrorism on an industrial scale and can't escape the consequences.

"Pakistan has nurtured terrorism on an industrial scale. If Pakistan thinks it can escape the consequences, it is fooling itself. The terrorist infrastructure sites that India destroyed were responsible not only for the deaths of Indians but also of many other innocents around the world. There is now a new normal. The sooner Pakistan gets used to it, the better," said Jaiswal.

Reacting to celebrations across Pakistan after being hammered by India, Jaiswal said, "Claiming victory is an old habit. They did the same in 1971, 1975 and 1999 Kargil War. Dhol bajane ka Paksitan ka purana ravaiyya hai. Parast ho jaye lekin dhol bajao."

Jaiswal said that Pakistan's position changed on 10th May after its airbases were effectively put out of action by the Indian Armed Forces. "All you have to do is look at who called whom to negotiate the terms of the cessation of firing," said Jaiswal.

"In the last week, as a result of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has seen its terrorism centres in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Muzaffarabad and other places destroyed. Thereafter, its military capabilities were significantly degraded by us, and key airbases were effectively put out of action. If the Pakistani FM wishes to project these as achievements, he is welcome to do so," said Jaiswal, reacting to Pakistani FM Isaq Dar's victory claim.