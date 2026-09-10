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New online shopping rules coming: Here’s what you need to know

Shoppers will get clearer details on earlier prices, product origins, warranties, returns and expiry dates. Platforms will also face new checks on sponsored listings, dark patterns and consumer data use.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 09:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 09:55 PM IST
New online shopping rules coming: Here’s what you need to know
Image Credit: (Representative image: AI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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