/New online shopping rules coming: Here’s what you need to know

New Delhi: Online shopping in India is set to change from January 2027. The new rules will cover discounts, search results, sponsored products, product details, imported goods and fees charged by e-commerce platforms.
The government has amended the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, to bring in stricter requirements for online marketplaces. The Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) (Amendment) Rules, 2026, will come into force on January 1, 2027, the Department of Consumer Affairs said on Thursday (September 10).
The new rules set out what platforms must show shoppers before a purchase and how they can use consumer information. They also bring annual checks for compliance with rules on “dark patterns” and require e-commerce companies to work with the National Consumer Helpline (NCH).
Here are the main changes shoppers need to know.
Online platforms will have to give shoppers more information when they advertise a price cut.
If a product is offered at a discounted price, the platform will have to show the discounted price along with its “prior price”, which means the lowest price at which the product was offered during the 30 days before the discount was announced.
This gives shoppers a way to compare the sale price with the product’s actual recent selling price.
The amended rules also cover how products appear in search results.
E-commerce platforms will not be allowed to manipulate search results in a way that misleads consumers or affects how relevant the results are to their search query.
The rule requires platforms to ensure that products are not deliberately arranged or changed to mislead shoppers about the results they see.
Products that appear because an e-commerce company has received payment for their placement will have to be clearly identified as sponsored.
The amended rules require sponsored listings in search results and other parts of an online shopping platform to carry clear and prominent disclosures.
This will allow shoppers to identify paid placements when browsing products.
The new rules also bring e-commerce companies under the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023.
Dark patterns refer to website or app designs that can influence consumers into making choices they may not have intended to make. These can include design features that make it difficult to reject an option, cancel a service or understand the actual cost of a purchase.
E-commerce entities will have to carry out a self-audit every year and display a certificate confirming compliance.
Shoppers will get more information about imported products under the amended rules.
Marketplace platforms will have to provide details about the importer and the country of origin of imported goods. The information will give consumers a clearer idea of where a product comes from and which importer brought it into India.
Marketplace e-commerce platforms will also have to provide important information before consumers place an order.
This will include best-before or use-before dates, return and refund policies, warranty details, delivery information and payment-related details.
The requirement will be particularly useful for products where an expiry or use-before date can affect a buyer’s decision.
The amended rules also put restrictions on the use of consumer information by marketplace e-commerce entities.
Platforms will not be allowed to use consumer information for specified purposes without the consumer’s express and affirmative consent.
They will also be barred from collecting bundled fees for services unrelated to the e-commerce platform. Loyalty and membership programmes are excluded from this restriction.
E-commerce entities will also have to become partners in the convergence process of the National Consumer Helpline.
The government said the amendments are intended to create a more transparent and accountable e-commerce system and give consumers better information when they shop online.
The new rules will take effect on January 1, 2027. The companies have been given time to make changes to their platforms, product listings and internal processes before the rules come into force.
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