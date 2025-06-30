New Political Alliance ‘People’s Alliance For Change’ Emerges In Jammu And Kashmir

A new political alliance called the People's Alliance for Change (PAC) was announced in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday, marking a significant shift in the political landscape of the region.

The alliance comprises Sajjad Lone-led Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC), Justice and Development Front (JDF) backed by former members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, and Hakeem Yasin-led People's Democratic Front (PDF).

The PAC was formally announced during a press conference in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday.

JDF Chairman Shamim Ahmad Thokar, along with JKPC leader Sajjad Lone, announced the formation of the alliance, stressing on unity to address the political and developmental concerns of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. PDF Chairman Hakeem Mohammad Yasin was also present at the announcement of the alliance.

The alliance partners have named it the People's Alliance for Change (PAC), whose stated mission is to bring transformational change to the region, focusing on the welfare of its people who have faced significant challenges. The PAC brings together three primary political entities, each with distinct backgrounds and regional influences.

The Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) is led by Sajad Lone, chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference. The JKPC has historical roots in separatism but has moved towards mainstream politics in recent years by allying with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It won two seats in the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election and one seat in the 2024 elections. The party was also part of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) from 2020 to 2021.

Sajad Lone emphasized the alliance's commitment to alleviate the suffering of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, building on the legacy of his father's relationship with Jamaat-e-Islami.

The Justice and Development Front (JDF) is led by former Jamaat-e-Islami member Shamim Ahmed Thokar. The JDF was launched in March 2025 by former members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, marking the group's return to electoral politics after decades of boycotting elections. The JDF aims to contest the upcoming panchayat and municipal elections, with a focus on grassroots issues such as education, health and social reform. The inclusion of the JDF in the PAC is notable, as the Jamaat-e-Islami was banned by the Indian government in 2019 for alleged anti-national activities. The formation and participation of the JDF in the alliance signals a strategic shift towards engaging in democratic processes.

Emphasizing that “unity is essential to effectively serve the people,” Thokar highlighted JDF’s commitment to collaborative politics for regional development.

The People’s Democratic Front (PDF) is led by Hakeem Yasin, a veteran politician from Jammu and Kashmir. The PDF is a small regional party with a focus on local governance and development issues. Hakeem Yasin has been a consistent political figure in the region, often aligning with various alliances to expand his party’s influence. The inclusion of the PDF has strengthened the alliance’s regional reach, especially in Budgam areas where Yasin has good influence.

The PAC said the alliance aims to tackle the “immense suffering” of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on political, social, and developmental issues. “We will provide a coherent platform to address the concerns of the region, ensuring a coherent political message,” he said. He said the alliance is a movement for transformational change, challenging the status quo and existing power structures in Jammu and Kashmir.

The formation of the PAC is aligned with the preparations for the upcoming panchayat and municipal elections, indicating a focus on strengthening influence at the local level. This alliance is a new challenge for the NC, PDP, and BJP. Its formation can also challenge the NC-Congress alliance and will provide an alternative to voters disillusioned with traditional parties.

The alliance will face tough competition from the NC-Congress alliance, BJP and PDP. The success of the PAC will depend on its ability to maintain unity, articulate a clear agenda and push the central government's oversight over Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory.

Jammu Kashmir has previously seen an alliance that was formed in 2020 after the abrogation of Article 370, named the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), it was formed to fight for the restoration of Article 370 but it disintegrated in 2024 due to internal rifts, especially between the JKPC and then the NC and the PDP. The break-up of the PAGD highlights the difficulty of sustaining alliances in Jammu and Kashmir. The PAC will need to resolve trust issues among its members to avoid a similar fate.