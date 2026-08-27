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New promises, old record: Akhilesh’s women-centric politics under scrutiny | Opinion

Akhilesh Yadav’s fresh Rs 40,000 promise to poor women in Uttar Pradesh raises questions about the credibility and continuity of his previous women-centric schemes and his political record.

Published: Aug 27, 2026, 03:53 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
New promises, old record: Akhilesh’s women-centric politics under scrutiny | Opinion

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