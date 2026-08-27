/New promises, old record: Akhilesh’s women-centric politics under scrutiny | Opinion

Around the same period, another major promise in the interest of women and daughters was made in 2012, which appeared highly sensitive and necessary on paper. The scheme was called the ‘Hamari Beti, Uska Kal’ scheme. Its objective was to provide a one-time financial assistance of Rs 30,000 to poor girls from minority communities for further education after Class 10 or for marriage. For 2013-14, the government set a target of benefiting around 99,500 girls under the scheme and allocated a budget of Rs 298.50 crore for it. However, this ambitious scheme did not last long. ‘Hamari Beti, Uska Kal’ and the accompanying ‘Padhein Betiyan, Badhein Betiyan’ scheme continued for only one year. This was an example of the lack of priority and political will of the then government. Despite a budget running into hundreds of crores and a target involving nearly a lakh beneficiaries, the government was not serious about implementing the scheme or ensuring its continuity. The promise concerning the education and future of daughters remained confined to an initial announcement and figures.