New Satyagraha Needed Because Those In Power Spread Lies, Hatred": Jairam Ramesh On CWC Meeting

Belagavi (Karnataka): Amid the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting being held in Belagavi, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday stated that the party is conducting the 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak', a new satyagraha, in response to the current government's focus on "spreading lies and hatred." He underscored that a century ago, a Congress session led by Mahatma Gandhi had also taken place in the same location.

"One hundred years ago, at this very place, a Congress session led by Mahatma Gandhi was held. Today, we are holding the 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak' because a new satyagraha is needed to counter those in power, whose sole task is to spread lies and hatred," Ramesh said.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also emphasised the party's legacy, asserting that "the Congress's history is the country's history."

Speaking to ANI, the Deputy CM remarked, "The Congress has kept this country united and has always cared for all sections of society, whether in power or not. The Congress's history is the history of the country."

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah explained the significance of organising the CWC meeting in Belagavi. "To mark 100 years of the 1924 Congress session, we are holding this convention here, and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has decided to convene a CWC meeting in Karnataka under the chairmanship of Mallikarjun Kharge."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also attended the extended CWC meeting in Belagavi.

Congress MP Sonia Gandhi is reportedly likely to skip the meeting due to ill health. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, currently accompanying her, may also miss the event if Sonia Gandhi's condition does not improve, sources said.

The Congress is hosting its CWC meeting on December 26 and 27 in Belagavi to commemorate the centenary of the 1924 Congress session.