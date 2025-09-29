'New Script To Run Propaganda In Country': India’s Asia Cup Win Sparks BJP vs AAP Slugfest

Asia Cup Final: It's drama and politics on and off the field post India's victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. While India refused to take the trophy from Pakistani minister Mohsin Naqvi, who happens to be the chief of PCB and the Asian Cricket Council, the standoff ignited a slugfest between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party as well. While the BJP said Team India has shown place to the propagandist Pakistan, the AAP accused the saffron party of running propaganda at home.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah referred to India's famous victory in Operation Sindoor and in the armed confrontation between the two countries after that while celebrating the Indian team's emphatic victories against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025.

BJP vs AAP on Asia Cup

Taking to X, BJP leader Amit Malviya said, “India refused to accept the Asia Cup and medals because Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Interior Minister of Pakistan, insisted on presenting them. We not only slammed Pakistan on the field but also put Naqvi in his place, a chief propagandist for the terror state that Pakistan is.”

Responding to the BJP’s claim, former Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “Look, at the beginning of the series, just 15 days ago, they even shook hands with Pakistan's minister Mohsin Naqvi, and got a photo taken too. But when there was opposition to the match in India, they gave the players a new script so that they could run propaganda in the country.”

Asia Cup Controversy

Notably, while there was outrage in India over playing with Pakistan aftermath of the Operation Sindoor, the Indian players opted not to shake hands with Pakistani players nor take the trophy from Pakistani minister Naqvi. However, the Aam Aadmi Party shared the video of the Asia Cup opening team meeting where Indian players were seen shaking hands with Naqvi.

The statements came shortly after India’s thrilling five-wicket victory at the Dubai International Stadium, where Pakistan had looked dominant early, racing to 113/1 in 12.4 overs. India’s bowlers, led by spinner Kuldeep Yadav, triggered a dramatic collapse, bowling Pakistan out for 146 in 19.1 overs.

Chasing the 147-run target, India lost early wickets, but Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69 and Shivam Dube’s late surge of big sixes anchored the chase, helping India cross the finish line with two balls to spare. The win marked India’s ninth title in the Asia Cup and capped an unbeaten run in the tournament.