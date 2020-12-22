हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

New strain of COVID-19 seen in UK not yet detected in India: NITI Aayog's VK Paul

"The new strain or mutation of Coronavirus seen in the United Kingdom has not been seen in India, so far," said Paul.

New strain of COVID-19 seen in UK not yet detected in India: NITI Aayog&#039;s VK Paul
ANI photo

New Delhi: In a major relief for the Indians, the NITI Aayog's VK Paul on Tuesday (December 22, 2020) officially confirmed that the new strain of COVID-19 seen in the United Kingdom has not yet been detected in India.

"The new strain or mutation of Coronavirus seen in the United Kingdom has not been seen in India, so far," said Paul.

He added, "As of now, it has no impact on the potential of the emerging vaccines being developed in our country and are available in other countries. There is no cause for concern, no need to panic, as for now we need to stay vigilant."

He also stated that the new strain of COVID-19 in the UK has increased transmissibility. 

However, this mutation is not affecting the severity of the disease. Case fatality is not affected by this mutation, said VK Paul.

Meanwhile, the Centre has issued a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the air travellers coming from the United Kingdom. All passengers coming from the UK will have to share their travel history for the last 14 days. 

"All medical costs of tests incurred shall be borne by the government," the circular said.

"This is a temporary measure and shall be in force till December 31, 2020," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.  

Earlier on Monday, the Government of India suspended all flights from and to the UK from December 22 to December 31.

As of December 21, the vast majority of cases identified in the UK are in London, the South East and the East of England. Besides the UK, the more infectious coronavirus strain has been found in countries like South Africa, Australia, Brazil and Denmark. 

