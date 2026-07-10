/New twist in Amayra suicide case: Arrest warrant against staff; Schools across Rajasthan shift to ‘alert mode’ for student well-being

The tragic suicide case of Amayra, a student at Neerja Modi School, which occurred eight months ago, has taken a significant turn. Following the issuance of arrest warrants for four members of the school’s management, the victim’s family has released a new video, further intensifying the scrutiny on the institution. The ongoing legal proceedings have sent shockwaves through the state’s private education sector, prompting schools across Rajasthan to move into an "alert mode" to ensure student mental health and safety are prioritized.
In the wake of the tragedy, private schools are increasingly focusing on bridging the communication gap between faculty and students. A recent ground report by Zee Media, which visited several private institutions to gauge the current atmosphere, found that students feel more heard than before.
Students reported that they now have direct access to their teachers to discuss any personal or academic issues. "If we face any trouble, we speak directly to our teachers, who listen patiently and try to resolve our concerns," one student shared. Schools are now actively conducting sessions where teachers discuss issues—ranging from academic pressure to domestic concerns and transportation anxieties—to provide students with a supportive environment.
Anil Sharma, Director of the school and State President of the Private School Association, emphasised that they have issued strict instructions to all staff to be sensitive to children's needs.
"I have directed all my staff to listen to children carefully—whether it concerns their bus/cab commute, family situations, or school-related stress," Sharma stated. He added that, as the state president, he continuously urges all private school operators across Rajasthan to maintain an open dialogue with students and proactively address their grievances to ensure that no child reaches a point of despair.
Key Developments:
* Legal Action: Arrest warrants issued for four management personnel in the Amayra case.
* Evidence: A new video has been released by Amayra’s family, keeping the investigation in the spotlight.
* Institutional Change: Private schools across the state have intensified focus on student counseling and regular, open communication.
* Proactive Measures: School associations are mandating that teachers and staff prioritize sensitivity to prevent any recurrence of such a tragedy.
The tragic case of Amayra has become a rallying point for systemic change, forcing schools to rethink their duty of care beyond the classroom and placing the emotional well-being of students at the heart of their operations.
Reported by Dinesh Tiwari.
(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).
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