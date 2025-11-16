New Twist In Delhi Blast Case: Suspect Hid In Nuh, Moved Out Only After Sunset

Fresh findings in the investigation into the Red Fort car explosion have shed new light on the movements and behaviour of key suspect Dr Mohammad Umar un-Nabi, revealing that he remained in Haryana’s Nuh district until the day before the blast and operated using multiple mobile phones.

Twelve people were killed and several others injured when a Hyundai i20 detonated near the Red Fort in Delhi earlier this week.

Stayed in a Rented Room, Avoided Stepping Outdoors in Daytime

Investigators have established that Umar un-Nabi, believed to be associated with a “white-collar terror group”, fled to Nuh on 30 October after his close associate Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie was arrested. He had earlier left Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad following Ganaie’s detention.

According to investigation records accessed by HT, nursing staff member Shobah Khan helped Nabi travel to Nuh and arranged accommodation at the home of Khan’s sister-in-law, Afsana, who rented him one of her four rooms for ₹6,000, including ₹2,000 rent and ₹4,000 security. Officers said Nabi remained inside the room during the day and only stepped out after dark.

CCTV footage from the days preceding the incident shows him at a pollution checkpoint with the i20 and later at a mobile repair shop. His movements changed notably once Ganaie was arrested.

Used Multiple Phones, Then Discarded Them

Delhi Police said that CCTV footage from Faridabad captured Nabi carrying at least two mobile phones nearly two weeks before the blast. However, forensic teams examining the destroyed i20 found no trace of any device, leading investigators to suspect that he may have disposed of them before the explosion.

Red Fort Metro Gates Reopened

Two entry gates at the Lal Quila Metro station, which had been closed following the blast, were reopened by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Saturday. “Gates number two and three at Lal Quila Metro Station are now open for commuters,” the DMRC announced on X. The station had been shut on Monday evening due to security concerns, though the rest of the network remained operational.

Nowgam Blast Linked To Faridabad Seizure

In a separate development, nine people died in an accidental explosion at the Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials said the blast occurred while personnel were handling explosive material seized from Faridabad as part of the ongoing probe.

Authorities confirmed that 360 kilograms of explosives recovered from the rented home of the arrested suspect, Dr Muzammil Ganaie, were being inspected when the Nowgam blast occurred. The seized material forms part of the wider investigation into the suspected terror module.