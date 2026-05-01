New twist in Mumbai watermelon death case: Morphine detected in victim

A new twist has emerged in the Mumbai watermelon death case, where a family of four was suspected to have died after consuming watermelon. An NDTV report has pointed towards possible morphine poisoning after preliminary tests revealed that the victims’ organs, including the brain, heart, and intestines, had turned green. Morphine was also detected in one of the deceased.

The case pertains to the death of four members of a family in Mumbai’s Pydhonie area due to suspected food poisoning. An Accidental Death (AD) case has been registered at JJ Marg Police Station. The deceased were identified as Abdullah Dokadia, the husband (40), Nasreen Dokadia, the wife (35), and their daughters Aisha (16) and Zainab (13).

Timeline of events before death

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As per earlier reports, nine family members, including close relatives, had dinner together at around 10:30 pm on April 25. After the relatives left, the four deceased family members reportedly consumed watermelon between 1 am and 1:30 am. By early morning, around 5:30 to 6:00 am on April 26, all four began experiencing severe symptoms, including loose motions and vomiting. A family doctor initially saw them and later referred them to JJ Hospital for further treatment.

Deaths despite medical intervention

However, despite medical intervention, the younger daughter Zainab died at around 10:15 am, while Abdullah succumbed later that night at around 10:30 pm. Nasreen and the elder daughter Aisha also passed away during treatment.

Forensic findings raise questions

Initial forensic tests have now revealed a shocking twist. The victims' organs, including the brain, heart, and intestines, had turned green, NDTV reported, quoting sources. The report also states that morphine, a potent painkiller, was detected in Abdullah Dokadia's body. Doctors have pointed out that these findings do not align with a routine case of food poisoning. The doctors who performed the autopsies have kept their opinion pending, and samples from the four bodies have been sent for chemical examination, NDTV reported.

Probe expands to multiple angles

Following this latest development, investigators are now examining whether the presence of morphine points to prior medical intervention, accidental exposure, or something more suspicious. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that there is currently no confirmed evidence linking the deaths to the watermelon, and any conclusions will depend on the outcome of detailed scientific testing. They further added that they are also investigating whether the watermelon consumed by the family was contaminated with any toxic substances or adulterants.

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