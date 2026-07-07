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  • /New twist in Pune murder case: Siya secretly married Chetan months before wedding with Ketan

New twist in Pune murder case: Siya secretly married Chetan months before wedding with Ketan

The case first made headlines after Agarwal fell to his death from a cliff at Lohagad Fort on 18 June. Investigators believe the fall was no accident, suspecting instead that it was the outcome of a plan Goyal allegedly set in motion because she had no wish to go through with the arranged wedding.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 04:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
New twist in Pune murder case: Siya secretly married Chetan months before wedding with Ketan
Image Credit: Pune Businessman Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

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