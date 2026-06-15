/New twist in TMC rebellion: What’s the strategy behind merger of its MPs with a little-known party?

New Delhi: The political churn within the Trinamool Congress took a new direction on Sunday (June 14) after 20 rebel Lok Sabha MPs met Speaker Om Birla and submitted a letter seeking merger with the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).
The MPs also requested a separate sitting arrangement from the INDIA bloc and said they would extend support to the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In the same communication, they left open the possibility of staking a claim as the “real Trinamool Congress” in the future.
Senior leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said the group represents two-thirds of the party’s parliamentary strength. He added that they would not immediately press for recognition as the original TMC faction. According to him, the claim would be made during the Monsoon Session in July, after which the matter would be decided in court.
Under the provisions of the anti-defection law, a merger is recognised only when the parent political party merges with another party and at least two-thirds of its legislators agree to the move. If MPs break away on their own without a formal organisational merger, the arrangement can be treated as invalid and may trigger disqualification proceedings.
The rebel MPs have based their position on this interpretation, arguing that their numerical strength meets the threshold required for a legal split. At the same time, they are aware that recognition of their claim will depend on how the speaker interprets the rules and the documentation submitted by both sides.
According to sources, the move by the rebel MPs is part of both political strategy and parliamentary arithmetic. The central government is expected to introduce major constitutional amendment bills during the Monsoon Session, which may require a two-thirds majority. Support from a section of TMC MPs could help bridge that threshold.
Meetings between the rebel MPs and senior BJP leaders in Delhi have also added a new layer to the developments. A gathering at the residence of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, attended by BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and CM Ramesh, along with separate interactions involving senior TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have added political weight to the developing situation.
On Sunday, the rebel MPs stated that they wished to strengthen the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. At earlier stages, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was also seen engaging with the group, though he later cancelled a scheduled visit to the capital, citing an important meeting in Kolkata.
Despite the central leadership’s involvement, the situation has created unease within sections of the West Bengal unit of the BJP. State leaders are cautious about any visible alignment with TMC lawmakers who were recently in direct political opposition to them. There is concern that such proximity may send mixed signals to voters in Bengal, where political rivalries are sharp.
This has led to a careful balancing approach. While the central leadership appears open to engaging the breakaway MPs for parliamentary arithmetic, the state unit has maintained distance from the developments. Some within the BJP also believe that open association with TMC defectors could create complications in the state’s political narrative.
The rebel MPs also face the possibility of losing their parliamentary membership if their position is challenged successfully under anti-defection rules. They are aware that establishing themselves as the legitimate TMC faction will require a prolonged legal process.
The TMC leadership, through a letter submitted by party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, has cited the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Subhash Desai case involving Maharashtra. The argument places the political party above its legislative wing and states that only the original party has the authority to issue whips and appoint leaders in the House.
It further maintains that a valid merger requires both organisational and legislative consent at the two-thirds threshold. Without a formal party-level merger, the breakaway arrangement cannot be treated as lawful.
Independent Raj Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has also weighed in, saying that joining another party on its own is sufficient grounds for disqualification. He added that any merger or recognition can only take place with the approval of the original party and not through unilateral action by MPs.
All eyes are now on Speaker Om Birla, who has received representations from both sides. His decision will determine whether the rebel MPs are recognised as a separate group affiliated to the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI – an unknown party that has suddenly got prominence) and whether they are allowed to sit apart in the Lok Sabha.
Whatever ruling comes from the speaker is expected to be taken to court, setting the stage for a legal battle that could run along with the political realignment now underway in Parliament.
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