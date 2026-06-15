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New twist in TMC rebellion: What’s the strategy behind merger of its MPs with a little-known party?

Under the provisions of the anti-defection law, a merger is recognised only when the parent political party merges with another party and at least two-thirds of its legislators agree to the move.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 06:04 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 06:04 AM IST
New twist in TMC rebellion: What’s the strategy behind merger of its MPs with a little-known party?
Image Credit: Rebel TMC MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at his residence, in Delhi on Sunday, June 14. (Photo: ANI)

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