/New UPI charges from October 15: Will it push customers back to cash and ATMs?

Even before the new rules on UPI transactions come into effect, signs of resistance to digital payments have started appearing at petrol pumps and shops across several parts of the country. ‘No UPI’ boards have reportedly been put up at some petrol pumps and CNG stations, with customers being asked to pay in cash for transactions above Rs 2,000.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the situation and examined claims emerging from different parts of the country over UPI payments, QR codes and additional charges.
A 0.4 per cent charge on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 is set to come into effect from October 15. However, visuals circulating on social media show some petrol pumps and CNG stations refusing UPI payments above the specified amount. Customers are being asked to use cash, debit cards or credit cards instead.
The practice is not being reported at every petrol pump, but similar instances have emerged from different cities. At some ration shops, separate prices are reportedly being displayed for cash, UPI and card payments, while some traders have started removing QR codes from their counters.
Zee News attempted to verify these claims through a ground report covering the removal of QR codes, demands for cash payments above Rs 2,000 at fuel stations and separate pricing based on payment methods.
In Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, a petrol pump was seen displaying a board stating that UPI payments above Rs 2,000 would not be accepted. Similar visuals showed customers being asked to pay in cash when purchasing fuel worth more than Rs 2,000.
The issue has reportedly extended beyond a few individual petrol pumps. According to the Madhya Pradesh Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association, the rule has either been implemented or is set to be implemented at nearly 5,000 petrol pumps across the state.
While petrol pump owners in Madhya Pradesh have raised concerns over the proposed charge, traders in Patna have also reportedly started removing QR codes. At shoe and clothing showrooms on Bailey Road, UPI machines were no longer visible at some counters.
These developments have raised concerns among customers who have become accustomed to making everyday payments through UPI, particularly those who carry little or no cash.
A survey conducted in 2026 found that 57 per cent of people preferred UPI as their payment method, while 38 per cent preferred cash. The remaining 5 per cent opted for other modes of payment.
The shift towards digital payments has also been reflected among merchants. According to figures presented in Parliament, around 57 crore UPI QR codes have been issued across the country. There are also around 6.5 crore shopkeepers and merchants using UPI.
However, a survey found that 41 per cent of merchants did not want to pay the proposed 0.4 per cent charge from their own pockets. Only 17 per cent said they could bear the charge.
The developments have led to concerns that some businesses could reduce or stop accepting UPI payments if they are required to bear the additional cost.
Over the past decade, UPI has become an integral part of everyday payments in India. The change is also reflected in how people use cash and ATMs.
Among UPI users surveyed, 37 per cent said they might not be able to make a payment if UPI was unavailable at a shop. Sixty-five per cent said they make one or more UPI payments every day, while 59 per cent said they make fewer cash payments.
As many as 62 per cent said they now visit ATMs less frequently.
The decline in dependence on cash has also coincided with changes in the ATM network. According to RBI figures, 9,000 ATMs were shut down between 2024 and 2026. During the same period, cash withdrawals from ATMs fell by 20 per cent.
With the October 15 deadline approaching, the developments at petrol pumps and shops have raised questions over whether customers will once again need to carry more cash for everyday purchases.
If more businesses stop accepting UPI payments or impose additional charges on customers, people who have become heavily dependent on digital payments could face inconvenience, particularly in situations where cash is not readily available.
DNA viewers who come across shopkeepers refusing UPI payments or asking for an additional charge can share the information by tagging Zee News on its social media platforms.
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