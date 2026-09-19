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  • /New UPI charges from October 15: Will it push customers back to cash and ATMs?

New UPI charges from October 15: Will it push customers back to cash and ATMs?

A 0.4 per cent charge on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 is set to come into effect from October 15. However, visuals circulating on social media show some petrol pumps and CNG stations refusing UPI payments above the specified amount. Customers are being asked to use cash, debit cards or credit cards instead.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 11:42 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 11:42 PM IST
New UPI charges from October 15: Will it push customers back to cash and ATMs?

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New UPI charges from October 15: Will it push customers back to cash and ATMs?
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