New USD100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Applies Only To New Applicants, Not Existing Petitions: US Clarifies

A day after the announcement of a new USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) clarified that the fee will apply only to new applicants and not to petitions filed before September 21.

In a memorandum issued on Saturday, USCIS Director Joseph B Edlow said, "This proclamation only applies prospectively to petitions that have not yet been filed. The proclamation does not apply to aliens who: are the beneficiaries of petitions that were filed prior to the effective date of the proclamation, are the beneficiaries of currently approved petitions, or are in possession of validly issued H-1B non-immigrant visas."

H-1B Visa Fee Hike to Impact New Petitions

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt further clarified the policy, dispelling misconceptions about the fee hike, saying that the fee applies solely to new H-1B visa petitions and does not affect renewals or existing visa holders.

"To be clear: This is NOT an annual fee. It's a one-time fee that applies only to the petition. This applies only to new visas, not renewals, and not current visa holders," Leavitt said in a post on X.

Impact Of H-1B Visa Fee Hike On Visa Holders Outside United States

Leavitt also addressed concerns about H-1B visa holders currently outside the United States, clarifying that they will not face the new USD 100,000 fee upon re-entry.

"Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged USD 100,000 to re-enter. H-1B visa holders can leave and re-enter the country to the same extent as they normally would; whatever ability they have to do that is not impacted by yesterday's proclamation," she said.

Leavitt added that the fee hike on H-1B visas will be applied in the upcoming lottery cycle.

H-1B Visa Fee Hike Impact On Indian Tech Workers

With Indian professionals accounting for 71-72% of H-1B visas, the new USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications has raised significant concerns about its potential impact on Indian tech workers.

India Assessing Impact Of H-1B Visa Fee Hike

On Saturday, the Indian government announced that it is actively assessing the full implications of this US policy change, with input from relevant stakeholders, including Indian industry leaders. Additionally, the government has instructed all its Missions and Posts to provide comprehensive assistance to Indian nationals traveling back to the US within the next 24 hours.

