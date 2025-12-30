New Year 2026 Celebrations In Delhi: Police Issues Traffic Advisory For December 31 - Check What Routes To Avoid

New Year 2026: The celebrations of the New Year in the national capital are expected to be filled with enthusiasm, and people in large numbers celebrate the beginning of the new year by visiting different places in Delhi. In anticipation of crowds, the Delhi Traffic Police has made special traffic arrangements for the areas in the vicinity of Connaught Place.

As per ANI, special road diversions and parking restrictions will take effect across Delhi this New Year's Eve as authorities prepare for a surge in holiday traffic.

The authorities have identified hotspots with high traffic risk and deployed additional personnel to ensure smooth movement near popular markets and celebration venues.

The following restrictions will be imposed from 7 pm onwards on December 31, 2025, in the vicinity of Connaught Place till the conclusion of the New Year celebrations.

The orders will apply to all private and public transport vehicles.

Check Road Closures In Delhi

No vehicle shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond-

(i) R/A Mandi House

(ii) R/A Bengali Market

(iii) North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover

(iv) Minto Road - Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing

(v) Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Rly. Station)

(vi) R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing

(vii) R/A Gole Market

(viii) R/A G.P.O., New Delhi

(viii) Patel Chowk

(ix) Kasturba Gandhi Road - Ferozeshah Road Crossing

(x) Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane

(xi) R/A Windsor Place.

In addition, no vehicular traffic will be allowed in the inner, middle, or outer circle of Connaught Place except for those that are carrying valid Passes.

Check Parking Arrangements For Connaught Place

Motorists can park their vehicles at the following places in the vicinity of Connaught Place:

(i) Near Gole Dak Khana on:

(a) Kali Bari Marg

(b) Pt. Pant Marg

(c) Bhai Veer Singh Marg

Near Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road, behind AIR.

Near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg upto Baroda House.

(iv) Near Minto Road on D.D. Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area.

(v) Near Panchkuian Road on R.K. Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road &Basant Road towards Pahar Ganj.

(vi) Near K.G. Marg-Ferozshah Road Crossing on Copernicus Lane as well as K.G. Marg towards C-Hexagon.

(vii) Near R/A Bengali market - on Babar Road and Tansen Marg

(viii) Near Windsor Place, Rajender Prasad Raisina Road

(ix) Near Gole Market at Peshwa Road, Service Road along Bhai Veer Singh Marg and R K Ashram Road.

(x) Near R/A Buta Singh on Jantar Mantar Road, Raisina Road.

Travelling Alert In Delhi

Access to New Delhi Railway Station (From South)

Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street- Mandir Marg- Rani Jhansi Road- R/A Jhande Walan- Desh Bandhu Gupta Road.

R/A GPO- Kali Bari Marg- Mandir Marg- Rani Jhansi Road- R/A Jhande Walan- Desh Bandhu Gupta Road.

R/A Windsor Place- Ferozeshah Road- Mandi House- 'W' Point- 'A' Point- DDU Marg- Bhav Bhuti Marg.

Entry from Connaught Place - Chelmsford Road shall be prohibited.

Motorists can take the Second Entry Gate on the Ajmeri Gate side. They can reach the station via Pahar Ganj-Shiela Cinema or via Ajmeri Gate-J.L.N. Marg, via B.S.Z. Marg - Delhi Gate - J.L.N. Marg.

Old Delhi Railway Station is not affected. However, motorists are advised to use alternative routes available for the North-South directions.

Ring Road from ISBT to Ashram or via Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Mathura Road to reach Ashram and vice versa via ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuiyan Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa Crescent Road and beyond or via Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuiyan Road, Hanuman Murti, Ring Road.

Suggested route for East- West movement- Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, R/A R.M.L, Park Street, Shankar Road.

People travelling to ISBT, railway stations, or airports are advised to plan their travel with sufficient time.

Restrictions At India Gate

Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements, at and around India Gate, for the regulation of traffic, both pedestrian and vehicular. Visitors are advised to use public transport due to a shortage of parking at India Gate.

In view of a large gathering expected at Delhi Zoo, which is expected to cause congestion on Mathura Road, the officials have advised to avoid Bhairon Road or Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan.

Commuters have been requested to avoid or bypass the above-mentioned roads, and authorities have urged that if possible, use public transport to ensure a safe journey.

(with ANI inputs)