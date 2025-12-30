New Year 2026: Security Tightened across Varanasi Amid Surging Tourist Influx

In view of the approaching New Year and celebrations, Varanasi has increased security across the city amid increased Tourist fallout in the city. Varanasi police reviewed security preparedness around major tourist hotspots of the city on Tuesday.

Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal said, “With the new year, the number of devotees visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi has significantly increased.”, quoted news agency ANI.

With New Year celebrations, the tourist fallout has increased across major tourist destinations across the country. Approximately four to five lakh tourists are devotees are visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple daily, and in view of the increased tourist fallout, the Uttar Pradesh government has increased vigilance around the city.

“Approximately 4-5 lakh devotees are visiting the temple daily, and in view of this, strict security arrangements have been made. No vehicles other than two-wheelers will be allowed in the areas around the temple,” said Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal, according to ANI.

Restrictions on VIP vehicular movement and implementing pedestrian only routes around the temple and barricading across the city are few secuiryt measures taken by the Varanasi Police.

Teams of Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed in the city. The police have also issued an advisory to prevent the overloading of boats in the river.

News agency ANI quoted Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal, who said, “The crowd that will come for the Magh Mela will also come to Kashi for darshan of Baba Vishwanath; in such a situation, the same arrangements that were made for the Mahakumbh will be implemented here.”

The New Year coinciding with the Magh Mela, a large number of devotees are visiting Kashi Vishwanath for ‘Darsahn’. Security measures inspired by the Mahakumbh are in place to prevent any shortcomings.

