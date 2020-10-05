हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
88th Indian Air Force Day

Newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft to take over sky on Air Force day 2020

As the Indian Air Force is all set to celebrate the Air Force day on October 8, this is the first time that the newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will be seen flying in the India skies during the Air Force day parade program.

Newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft to take over sky on Air Force day 2020

The  Rafale fighter aircraft will fly in Vijay formation along with the Jaguars & then in the 'Transformer' formation with the Su-30 MKI & LCA Tejas fighter aircraft during the Air Force Day parade this year, said the Indian Air Force.

The  Rafale fighter aircraft will fly in Vijay formation along with the Jaguars & then in the ‘Transformer’ formation with the Su-30 MKI & LCA Tejas fighter aircraft during the Air Force Day parade this year, said the Indian Air Force.

Sharing the details of the Rafale aircraft, the IAF said, ''Rafale is a 4.5 generation, twin-engine omnirole, air supremacy, interdiction, aerial reconnaissance, ground support, in-depth strike, anti-ship and nuclear deterrence fighter aircraft, equipped with a wide range of weapons.''

 

On the 88th anniversary of IAF, H-64E Apache, Mi-17 V5 helicopter, and IL-76 Gajraj will also take to sky. 

H-64E Apache is a twin-turbo shaft attack helicopter with a tandem cockpit for two crew & a tail wheel-type landing gear arrangement.

The Mi-17 V5 is a medium-lift helicopter, equipped with state-of-art navigational equipment & modern avionics, designed to be deployed for troops & arms transport, fire support and search-and-rescue (SAR) missions.

IL-76 Gajraj is a four-engine, multi-purpose, turbofan strategic airlifter and military-transport aircraft. The aircraft can deliver heavy machinery to remote areas, carry tanks, artillery & is utilised for HADR Operations. 

88th Indian Air Force DayRafale fighter jetsIndian Air Force Day 2020
Chirag Paswan breaks silence on LJP's decision to contest Bihar election alone
