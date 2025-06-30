Newlywed Bride Dies By Suicide Following Dowry Harassment; Family Had Given Volvo Car, 800 Gm Gold

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, 27-year-old Ridhanya, daughter of garment company owner Annadurai, died by suicide in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, allegedly due to dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws. Ridhanya had married Kavinkumar in April this year, with a dowry of 100 sovereigns (800 g) of gold jewelry and a Volvo car worth Rs 70 lakh.

According to an India Today report, before her death, Ridhanya sent seven audio messages to her father, detailing the alleged abuse and torture she suffered at the hands of her husband and in-laws. In one of the messages, she said, "I'm unable to bear their mental torture daily. I don't know whom to tell about this. Those who listen want me to compromise, claiming life will be like this only, and are not able to understand my suffering."

She also mentioned that her husband and in-laws planned to marry her to someone named Kavin, adding to her distress. Ridhanya expressed her desperation, saying, "I don't want to be a burden to you all my life. This time I did not make any mistakes. I don't like this life. They are assaulting me mentally while he is torturing me physically."

In a heart-wrenching message to her father, she said, "You and Mom are my world. Until my last breath, you have been my hope, but I hurt you badly. You are unable to openly say this, still, you are not able to see me like this. I can understand your suffering. I'm sorry, Father, everything is over. I'm leaving."

Ridhanya's body was sent for post-mortem, and her relatives gathered outside the hospital, demanding justice. The police have registered a case and arrested her husband, Kavinkumar, father-in-law Eswaramoorthy, and mother-in-law Chithradevi. Further investigation is underway.