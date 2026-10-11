A newlywed woman has been arrested in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district for allegedly mixing rat poison into her husband’s food in an attempt to kill him and three members of his family, just two days after their wedding, officials said on Sunday.
The bride, identified as Suman Subhash Sahni, and another woman, Aarti Suryaksh Patel, were arrested after allegedly attempting to flee following the incident. The suspected poisoning came to light after members of the family fell ill after eating the food.
The incident took place in Velhane village in Parola taluka of Jalgaon district. According to officials, Suman married the man on October 7, while the alleged poisoning occurred on October 9, during the couple’s wedding celebrations.
Police said the bride allegedly mixed rat poison into food prepared for her husband and three of his family members. After they ate the food, she reportedly left the house with Aarti, taking jewellery and money received during the wedding.
The family members began experiencing health problems soon after the meal. The elders of the household were later admitted to a government hospital in Dhule for treatment.
Following information about the suspected poisoning, police reached the village and launched an investigation. The incident sparked anger among the family members and local residents, who gathered outside the police station and blocked the road, demanding the arrest of both women and appropriate legal action.
Police subsequently intensified the search for the accused. The two women were eventually detained near Nimgul village in neighbouring Dhule district while allegedly attempting to escape, officials said.
During the investigation, police found that Suman was a resident of Jharkhand. Aarti, the other accused, was also reportedly from the same state.
Officials also said the man had married Suman after paying Rs 2.5 lakh. Police are now investigating the alleged poisoning, the circumstances surrounding the marriage and the events that followed.
Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.
(With IANS inputs)
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