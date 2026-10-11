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  • /Newlywed bride held for poisoning husband and 3 family members in Maharashtra's Jalgaon

Newlywed bride held for poisoning husband and 3 family members in Maharashtra's Jalgaon

The bride, identified as Suman Subhash Sahni, and another woman, Aarti Suryaksh Patel, were arrested after allegedly attempting to flee following the incident. The suspected poisoning came to light after members of the family fell ill after eating the food.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 04:58 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 04:58 PM IST
Newlywed bride held for poisoning husband and 3 family members in Maharashtra's Jalgaon
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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