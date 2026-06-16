/Mussoorie homestay horror: Whiskey, bloodstains and the mysterious death of young bride

A vacation to Mussoorie ended in tragedy for a newlywed couple from Delhi after the wife was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a homestay room. The incident has shocked locals and prompted a detailed police investigation. Officers have collected evidence from the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.
The case came to light on Sunday morning when the police control room received a call around 7 a.m. reporting that a woman staying at Kiyana Homestay in the Tipridhar area on the Mussoorie-Dhanolti road was lying unconscious in her room.
A team from Mussoorie Police, along with a 108 ambulance, immediately rushed to the spot. Rakesh Kumar, a pharmacist with the ambulance service, examined the woman and declared her dead.
The deceased was identified as P. Radha Gayatri, 27, a resident of East Delhi. She had travelled to Mussoorie with her husband, Saumya Sricharan.
According to police, the couple had arrived in Rishikesh from Delhi on June 13 before checking into the homestay late on the night of June 14. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the couple had married on November 8, 2025, and had planned the trip as a post-wedding vacation.
The husband works with an IT company in Pune, while Gayatri was employed by a private company in Gurugram.
During questioning, the husband told investigators that the couple consumed alcohol during the night before going to sleep at around 3.30 a.m.
He said he woke up the next morning and found his wife lying unconscious on the floor. According to his statement, blood was coming from her nose and she showed no signs of movement. He immediately informed the homestay staff, who then contacted the police.
As part of the investigation, police and forensic experts carried out a detailed inspection of the room.
Officials found the woman lying naked on the floor. Bloodstains were observed on a bedsheet, while two empty liquor bottles and food items were also recovered from the room.
A forensic team from Dehradun collected samples and other evidence from the scene. The entire inspection process was documented through photographs and videography for further analysis.
Given the sensitive nature of the case, inquest proceedings were conducted in the presence of the Executive Magistrate and the Naib Tehsildar.
The body was later sent to Coronation Hospital in Dehradun, where a panel of doctors has been assigned to conduct the post-mortem examination. Officials said the procedure is being videographed to ensure transparency.
Following the incident, the woman's in-laws reached Mussoorie. Her parents, who are based in Visakhapatnam, were also expected to arrive later. Both families are originally from Andhra Pradesh.
Meanwhile, investigators continue to examine all available evidence and record statements related to the case.
Mussoorie SHO Devendra Chauhan said the exact cause of death remains unclear at this stage.
He said investigators are keeping all possibilities open and are examining every angle, including medical and other circumstances. A clearer picture is expected to emerge once the post-mortem findings and forensic reports are received.
Until then, police have said the investigation will continue and no conclusion will be drawn regarding the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.
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