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Mussoorie homestay horror: Whiskey, bloodstains and the mysterious death of young bride

A 27-year-old woman from Delhi was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a Mussoorie homestay during a trip with her husband. Police recovered bloodstains and liquor bottles from the room and have launched a detailed investigation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 09:14 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 09:15 PM IST
Mussoorie homestay horror: Whiskey, bloodstains and the mysterious death of young bride
Image Credit: IANS. AI. Vacation turns tragic for Delhi couple.

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