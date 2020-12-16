News bulletin Dec 16: PM Modi to honour 1971 war heroes, Kerala local body poll counting today and other top events

With several important events lined up for today, Zee News brings to you all the important happenings that will take place today, December 16. Read the top news headlines and other major updates from across the country to start your day.

1. Vijay Diwas, 50th anniversary of 1971 war: PM Modi to light 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' today

On December 16 Vijay Diwas is commemorated in India, to observe Indian military's victory over Pakistan in Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 for the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will light up 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at the National War Memorial (NWM) in Delhi on Wednesday (December 16) and kickstart the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the Ministry of Defence said.

2. Union cabinet meeting today amid farmers protest at Delhi border

Meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Wednesday via video conferencing. On Tuesday, an official statment was issued which read: "Union Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held at 11:25 hours tomorrow, via video conferencing." The meeting is scheduled to be held amidst the farmers' protest across the Delhi border.

3. Kerala local body elections: Counting of votes today

After the third and final phase of Kerala local body polls on Monday, the counting of votes will be held on December 16, the State Election Commission (SEC) said. A total of 70,27,534 people, including 32,87,029 men, 37,40,486 women and 19 transgender people cast their votes in the four districts. The final phase of polling witnessed 78.64 per cent voter turnout in the four districts.

4. J&K DDC election phase 7: around 298 candidates in fray

More than six lakh voters will decide the fate of 298 candidates including 72 women contesting in the seventh phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The voting will take place from 7 am till 2 pm. A total of 31 DDC constituencies will go to polls including 13 in Kashmir division and 18 in Jammu division, state election commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma told reporters in Jammu.

5. Ram Janmbhoomi Trust announces mass contact for construction of temple in Ayodhya

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Tuesday said that it is going to start a mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya. During the campaign, the public will also be made aware of the historical significance of the `Janmabhoomi Movement`. The trust constituted to look after the construction and management of Ram temple in Ayodhya, said in a tweet that the campaign will commence on the occasion of Makar Sankranti (will fall on January 14, 2021) and will continue till Magh Purnima (the day of the full moon that occurs during the Hindu calendar month of Magh).