News bulletin December 15: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate world's largest renewable energy park in Kutch; Uttarakhand colleges to be opened from today and other top events

With several important events lined up for today, Zee News brings to you all the important happenings that will take place today on Tuesday, December 15. Read the top news headlines and other major updates from across the country to start your day.

PM Modi to inaugurate world's largest renewable energy park in Kutch today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dhordo in Gujarat's Kutch on Tuesday (December 15) to lay the foundation stones of several development projects in the state. These projects include the world's largest hybrid renewable energy park, a desalination plant and a milk chilling plant. He will also meet members of the farming community, including Sikh cultivators in Gujarat, during a visit to Kutch.

Uttarakhand to open colleges, univ from Dec 15

Colleges are set to reopen in Uttarakhand from December 15 after remaining closed for months amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision came after the state government's cabinet permitted the higher educational institutions to start conducting offline classes. However, the cabinet also said that the students who are willing to attend classes will have to get their RT-PCR tests done and carry a letter of permission from their parents.

France to introduce night time curfew from Dec 15

In lieu of increasing cases of Coronavirus, the government of France has decided to take this major step. According to reports, night time curfew has been imposed by France from 8 pm to 6 am staring December 15 to an indefinite period of time. The government has taken this precautionary step to control coronavirus cases which has witnessed a surge in France. Meanwhile, museums, theatres and cinemas would remain closed for an extra three weeks for the public.

Ayodhya Ram Temple foundation work likely to start on Dec 15

Work on laying the foundations for the Ram temple here will start after December 15, the two-day meeting of the Ram Mandir construction committee concluded on Tuesday (Dec 8). The technical experts will submit their report to the trust and the committee by December by 15. The temple construction committee along with the team reviewed the preparations for construction in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. The aim of the committee is to complete the construction of the foundation pillar by April next year. However, an official notification on the same remains awaited.

Meghalaya power employees to launch protest from Dec 15

The Coordination Committee of Registered MeECL Employees Associations and Unions (CCORMAU) has said the employees of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) would launch a series of protests against non-receipt of salaries. The CCORMAU in a meeting on Friday in Shillong decided to launch the agitational programmes from December 15. The MeECL employees will resort to a ‘pen down’ strike on December 15. The salaries of the MeECL employees have remained pending for the last two months.