Next 48 hours could be brutal: Delhi may cross 46°C, but IMD has a big relief update

New Delhi: India’s weather has split into two completely different stories this week. While Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and parts of central India are battling scorching heat and strong heatwave conditions, many southern and northeastern states are preparing for heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds brought by the advancing monsoon.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for severe heatwave conditions in several northern and central states. According to the forecast, the next 24 to 48 hours could be extremely difficult for people living in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and western Rajasthan.

Delhi is expected to see the temperature touching 46 degrees Celsius on Monday (May 25). The weather office has advised people to avoid stepping out during afternoon hours unless absolutely necessary. Doctors and local authorities have also asked residents to keep themselves hydrated and avoid direct exposure to the sun for long periods.

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The heat has disrupted daily life in many cities. Roads are emptier during peak afternoon hours, outdoor work has slowed down and several districts have issued advisories for children, elderly people and those with health conditions. IMD officials have warned that temperatures in some areas may hover 5 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal during this spell.

Heatwave tightens grip across North India

Delhi and nearby regions are expected to face severe heatwave conditions between May 25 and May 27. The hot winds are likely to continue through the day, making outdoor movement risky during afternoon hours.

Western Rajasthan may see the harshest conditions. The weather department has predicted that temperatures in parts of the region could climb to 47 degrees Celsius on May 26 and 27. Dry weather is likely to continue across the state for the next four days.

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In Uttar Pradesh, the weather is expected to turn unpredictable. Cities such as Meerut, Bulandshahr and Saharanpur may receive rain and strong winds between May 25 and 29. Places like Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Noida could also see scattered rainfall in some pockets, though heatwave conditions are still expected across several eastern and western districts.

Jharkhand is also facing rising temperatures. The IMD has issued a heatwave alert for Garhwa, Palamu and Chatra districts. At the same time, many other parts of the state may receive moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms over the next six days.

Monsoon picks up speed over southern coast

With intense heat continuing across north India, the weather department has shared encouraging news on the southwest monsoon. According to the IMD, conditions are becoming favourable for the monsoon to move further into the southeast Arabian Sea, Comorin region and more parts of the Bay of Bengal over the next two to three days.

This movement is seen as an important stage before the monsoon reaches Kerala.

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Southern states are witnessing changing weather patterns because of cyclonic circulation over nearby seas. Kerala, Mahe and interior Karnataka are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the coming days. Coastal Karnataka may also witness thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.

Lakshadweep and coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to receive rain accompanied by thunderstorm. Fishermen in coastal regions have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

Heavy rain alert for northeast and Bihar

The northeastern states are preparing for a spell of very heavy rainfall. The IMD has warned of intense rain in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also likely to receive heavy rainfall along with winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.

Bihar is expected to see a major change in weather over the next few days. Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga and Rajgir may witness humid conditions along with thunderstorms and rainfall between May 25 and May 29. Heavy rainfall has been predicted for May 25 and 26 in several districts.

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A western disturbance is also expected to affect northwest India from May 28 onward. Because of this system, parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh may witness dust storms and light rain. IMD officials say this could bring temporary relief from the intense heat.

The weather department has advised people in heatwave-hit states to be cautious till May 30. Farmers have also been asked to take steps to protect crops from extreme heat and sudden weather changes. Disaster management teams across states have been told to be alert and prepare for any emergency situation caused by heatwaves, storms or heavy rain.