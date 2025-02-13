Next Delhi CM Should Be ‘Newly-Elected MLA’, Say BJP Leaders As Final Decision Expected On This Day

Delhi CM Suspense: Four days after its decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, the BJP is yet to name its chief minister, keeping speculation high. The party, which secured 48 of the 70 seats in the February 5 election, has ended AAP’s decade-long rule but remains tight-lipped about its choice for the top post.

On Tuesday night, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda held an hour-long meeting to discuss government formation and potential CM candidates. Sources say the BJP’s legislative party will meet after February 16, where the final decision is expected.

‘CM Should Be From Newly-Elected MLAs’

BJP leaders insist that the new chief minister will be chosen from among the elected MLAs, dismissing the possibility of an MP taking the role. "The new chief minister should be chosen from the newly-elected party MLAs," said BJP’s North West Delhi MP Yogender Chandolia. He highlighted that several experienced leaders, including two former Delhi BJP presidents, a national secretary, and former state functionaries, are among the MLAs.

A senior BJP leader also emphasized that appointing an MLA as CM would honor the people’s mandate. He pointed to past party precedents, citing BJP veteran Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who, despite being a Lok Sabha MP, was named the party’s CM face in 2008. After losing that election, he chose to lead the opposition in the Assembly instead of retaining his parliamentary seat.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has attacked the BJP over the delay, questioning why the ruling party is struggling to decide on a leader even after winning with a clear majority.

AAP On Delhi CM Suspense

AAP’s chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar slammed the BJP for failing to name a chief minister despite winning the Delhi Assembly polls. "It has been several days since the election results were announced, yet the BJP has not been able to decide on a chief minister. Meanwhile, Delhi's residents are suffering from prolonged power cuts," she said in an official statement.

Kakkar further questioned the BJP’s internal delay, saying, "Why should the people of Delhi bear the brunt of the BJP's internal fight?"

The BJP secured 48 of the 70 seats in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections, the results of which were declared on February 8. However, the party has yet to announce its leader, fueling criticism from the opposition.