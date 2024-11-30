Amid brewing speculation regarding the leadership of Maharashtra's next government, NCP leader Ajit Pawar has stated that the next Chief Minister will be from the Bhartiya Janata Party. Pawar's statement on Saturday comes at a time when discussions regarding government formation in the state have been delayed, leaving the final outcome unclear.

Ajit Pawar said that the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) would share the Deputy Chief Minister positions.

According to media reports, Pawar clarified that this decision was made during a meeting of the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). He also pointed out that such delays in government formation were not unprecedented, citing the example of 1999 when it took a month for the government to be formed.

Oath-Taking Ceremony Set For December 5

In a related development, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that the swearing-in ceremony for the new government is scheduled for December 5, 2024, at 5 PM at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

While the identity of the Chief Minister has not been officially revealed, Bawankule assured that the event would be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he described as "the pride of the world."

The announcement of the oath ceremony follows the cancellation of a key meeting for government formation that had been planned for Friday. Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's sudden visit to his village in Satara district caused a delay in discussions over the distribution of portfolios.

Mahayuti Alliance Wins Major Victory in Maharashtra Elections

The Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious in the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections, securing a total of 230 out of 288 seats. The BJP led with 132 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 57 and the NCP with 41. This significant win has positioned the alliance to form the next state government.