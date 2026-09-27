/Next World War won’t start with missiles – here’s the terrifying 5G tech weapon that can cripple nations without firing a single shot

New Delhi: The battlefield has moved far beyond tanks, fighter jets and soldiers carrying rifles. Cyber attacks, drones, artificial intelligence, information operations, economic sanctions and proxy groups can now become part of a conflict.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the present era as the fifth generation of warfare, while Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth also addressed the changing nature of modern combat. Singh said India is preparing for both “contact” and “no-contact”, as well as “kinetic” and “non-kinetic” warfare.
The term 5G warfare (or fifth-generation warfare) does not have one universally accepted definition. It is generally used to describe a form of conflict in which military action is combined with technology, cyber operations, information campaigns, artificial intelligence and other methods that can affect an adversary without a conventional battle taking place. The term is now being used more often in Indian defence circles in this broader sense.
The idea is easier to understand when seen as the latest stage in a long history of military change. Weapons and battlefield tactics have changed with the dvent of technology. The introduction of gunpowder transformed warfare, aircraft created another dimension of combat and precision weapons later changed how targets could be attacked. The modern battlefield now adds networks, autonomous systems, drones, cyber tools and information operations to that mix.
The 5G in fifth-generation warfare should not be confused with 5G mobile phone technology. It refers to a newer form of warfare that is now being used to describe changes in how wars are fought.
One important part of this form of warfare is the use of non-kinetic methods. These can include cyber attacks, disinformation, psychological operations, electronic warfare and efforts to influence public opinion. Artificial intelligence can also help analyse large amounts of information, find patterns and create or spread content fast.
A 2024 Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) publication describing the changing character of warfare referred to fifth-generation warfare in terms of non-kinetic military actions such as disinformation, cyber attacks and artificial intelligence. It also described modern conflict as a continuum of “Competition, Crisis, Confrontation, Conflict and Combat”. This includes statecraft, diplomacy, kinetic action and non-kinetic methods.
This is also where the term hybrid warfare enters the debate. North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) describes hybrid threats as the combination of military and non-military, covert and overt methods. These can include disinformation, cyber attacks, economic restrictions, irregular armed groups and conventional military forces.
In simple terms, hybrid warfare is a mix of different tools used to achieve a military or political objective. A cyber attack could be used along with a conventional military operation. Economic restrictions could accompany an information campaign. Proxy groups could operate along with regular forces. The methods can be used together or at different stages of a conflict.
Recent conflicts have shown defence experts how fast technology has changed the combat. Drones have become useful for surveillance, target identification and attacks. Cyber operations can target military networks and critical infrastructure. Information operations can attempt to influence how a conflict is understood by people in and outside the battlefield.
The NATO says the speed, scale and intensity of hybrid activities have increased with technological advancements and greater digital connectivity. It lists propaganda, deception, sabotage and other non-military methods among the tools used against states and societies.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) adds another layer. It can assist with intelligence analysis, surveillance, target recognition, logistics and decision support. It can also be used in information operations and the creation of manipulated content. The NATO has identified AI, deepfakes and cryptocurrencies as emerging technologies that can support hybrid activities.
At a programme in New Delhi, Rajnath Singh said India's defence strategy is being prepared for a technology-driven battlefield. He also emphasised self-reliance in defence manufacturing, arguing that India needs control over critical technologies and components.
“Our philosophy is simple: why buy what can be produced here? That is what we call self-reliance. From chips to ships, from screws to complete weapon systems, this will take India to strategic autonomy,” he said.
His reference to fifth-generation warfare also fits into the Army's effort to adapt to multi-domain operations. The modern soldier can operate in an environment where land, air, cyber, space, electromagnetic and information domains interact.
General Seth emphasised the importance of technology, adaptability and the soldier on the ground. His comments show one important aspect of 5G warfare. Advanced technology can change how a conflict is fought. Military forces still need trained personnel who can use these systems in real combat.
Hybrid warfare is described as a combination of conventional and unconventional methods. The term is debated among military scholars and there is no single definition accepted everywhere. The NATO uses it for a combination of military and non-military, overt and covert methods.
That mix explains why an armed conflict today can involve tanks and drones on the battlefield while cyber teams target networks and information campaigns operate online. Economic measures, diplomatic moves, proxy groups and intelligence operations can also become part of the same contest.
India faces security challenges involving conventional forces, terrorism, drones, cyber threats and information operations at the same time. The Army's work on future warfare has also looked at how technology can be integrated into existing military capabilities instead of being treated as a separate field.
The result is a battlefield where the fight can begin well before soldiers physically meet. A conflict can involve computers, satellites, drones, algorithms, networks and public information along with conventional weapons. That is the basic idea behind the increasing use of the term fifth-generation warfare.
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