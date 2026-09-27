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  • /Next World War won’t start with missiles – here’s the terrifying 5G tech weapon that can cripple nations without firing a single shot

Next World War won’t start with missiles – here’s the terrifying 5G tech weapon that can cripple nations without firing a single shot

The concept brings cyber attacks, drones, AI, information warfare and other tools into modern combat. Here is how fifth-generation warfare differs from earlier forms of fighting and why it is being studied by defence forces.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 07:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 07:30 PM IST
Next World War won’t start with missiles – here’s the terrifying 5G tech weapon that can cripple nations without firing a single shot
Image Credit: Representational image. (AI)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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