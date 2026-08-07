/NHRC issues notice to Meta, 8 DGPs over POCSO violations on Instagram

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to Meta and the police chiefs of eight states regarding alleged violations connected to pornographic and age-inappropriate content on Instagram and Facebook that may potentially include Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), According to News 18.
Speaking to CNN-News18, NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo stated that the presence of paid content containing CSAM on Instagram could constitute a punishable offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Kanoongo said that the allegations warrant a criminal investigation and that an FIR should be filed against Meta if the content is found to be in violation of the law.
The NHRC has directed the authorities in the eight states to examine the alleged violations and take suitable action.
The Information Technology Secretary has also been impleaded as a party to the proceedings. According to Kanoongo, the Commission has shared 50 URLs with the concerned authorities for investigation.
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