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NHRC issues notice to Meta, 8 DGPs over POCSO violations on Instagram

 The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to Meta and police chiefs of eight states over alleged circulation of pornographic, age-inappropriate and potentially child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on Instagram and Facebook.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 12:14 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 12:27 PM IST
NHRC issues notice to Meta, 8 DGPs over POCSO violations on Instagram
Image Credit: ANI

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