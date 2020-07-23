NIA arrests a senior Naxal for role in seizure of Rs 6 lakh, incriminating material

Ranchi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday (July 22, 2020) arrested a senior Naxal cadre in connection with the seizure of 6 lacs and incriminating material from a CPI (Maoist) cadre in January 2018.

"The case pertains to the seizure of Rs 6 Lacs and incriminating material from CPI (Maoist) cadre Manoj Kumar while he was going to make levy payment to CPI (Maoist) terrorists. During further investigation, the incriminating role of accused Sunil Manjhi emerged," read the official statement.

Apprehended 37-year old Manjhi hails from the Giridh district in Jharkhand and was a member of the Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee (BJSAC) of CPI (Maoist).

He was reportedly very active in Naxal activities in Parasnath area of Giridih district and was instrumental in the collection of huge amounts of levy from contractors engaged in developmental projects being undertaken in that area.

The State Police had filed a charge-sheet in the case on July 17 in 2018. Subsequently, NIA re-registered the case and took over the investigation after 5 days on July 22.

Sunil was produced before the NIA Special Court in Ranchi and four days’ NIA remand has been taken for his custodial interrogation.

Further investigation in the case is still on.