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  • /NIA arrests Cong leader Sayem Chowdhury in Malda judges' harassment case (Ld)

NIA arrests Cong leader Sayem Chowdhury in Malda judges' harassment case (Ld)

According to NIA officials, Chowdhury, also known as Babu Chowdhury, is suspected to have played a key role in organising the siege. Investigators have reportedly obtained video footage in which he is seen making provocative remarks against the SIR process and judicial officers.

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 05:15 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 05:15 PM IST
NIA arrests Cong leader Sayem Chowdhury in Malda judges' harassment case (Ld)
Image Credit: IANS

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